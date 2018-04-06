With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Joshua Morris about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Joshua Morris: My name is Joshua Morris, and I’m from Tulsa, OK.

What is your primary role on set?

Joshua Morris: I would like to say Director of Photography, but it really depends on the project. I DP on a lot of smaller commercial and corporate projects, but I also work a lot as an AC, or Cam Op on larger commercial projects, and have been doing some narrative work lately as well.

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

Joshua Morris: There are so many good people that are crushing it in the industry right now, but one person I’d have to say, is Shane Hurlbut. I’ve been a part of his Inner Circle program for several years now, and have learned so much from him and all the other amazing people in the group. I think he is someone who is not only killing it as a DP, but also helping mentor and develops thousands of other aspiring DPs like myself all over the world.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Joshua Morris: One project I worked on recently was a sci-fi horror short for Crypt-TV called The Terrible Tale of Jacquelyn Torne. I was the 1st AC, and had a blast working on it. The whole crew was great, and it was my first time doing horror.

Best craft service food?

Joshua Morris: There’s this honey roasted trail mix from Trader Joe’s that I’ve gotten slightly addicted to lately, haha.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Joshua Morris: I’ve worked on quite a few awesome projects in the past, but one that has always been pretty special to me was for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital’s that I worked on several years ago. I grew up riding dirt bikes, and have always been a huge fan of watching motocross races, and for this one Saint Jude‘s project, we got to spend a whole weekend filming with Ryan Dungey (former multi Supercross/Motocross champion). He was a super cool guy, and knowing I was such a big fan, he gave me the jersey he wore at the end of the races that we were filming for the project.

How did you break into the industry?

Joshua Morris: I got into filmmaking through volunteering at my church. I started out running cameras for church services. I really started enjoying it, and wanted to learn more, so I applied for a couple of internships at some production companies in Minneapolis where I was living at the time. I got an internship at a post house called Crash And Sue’s, worked my butt off, and the rest is history!

Current TV obsession?

Joshua Morris: I just recently finished up watching Mindhunter on Netflix, and that was an incredibly well-done series. Currently, I am binge watching my way through the old History Channel series, Vikings.

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

Joshua Morris: I feel like I binge watch TV sporadically if that makes sense, haha.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Joshua Morris: Oh gosh, that’s a dangerous question! I have several wishlists on different websites.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Joshua Morris: I own a C-100mkii that’s great for the smaller/no budget projects, and usually rent when I can. Not saying that’s how everyone should do it… that’s just what works for me.

What is your preferred camera system?

Joshua Morris: I love the image out of the Canon C-Series cameras, but like a lot of people, I always love shooting on a Red.

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

Joshua Morris: Arrive early, stay late, work hard, and have fun. Also, join Shane’s Inner Circle.

Where can people see your work?

Joshua Morris: My website, joshua-morris.com or my Vimeo page, vimeo.com/joshuamorris

Where can people follow you on social?

Joshua Morris: I’m on Instagram at @joshuammorris where I share mostly work content, and I have a Facebook, but rarely use it.

