Filmmaker Friday Featuring Filmmaker James King

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to filmmaker James King about his work. This is what he said:

What is your role on set?

James King: I’m a Cinematographer.

Why did you choose this field?

James King: I’m a problem solver.

What inspires you?

James King: People. Nature. Work… The opportunity to take part in or learn something different. I love staying outside my comfort zone.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

James King: I’d have to say the coolest thing has been shooting Stunt Unit on Damien Chazelle’s “First Man”, a feature premiering later next year.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

James King: My Light meter. I have a Sekonic incident/spot meter, that I incidentally bought from Filmtools years ago.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?James King: Well if a guy from a small town in Alabama can get into the industry, anyone can. When people attempt to show you the statistics otherwise, thank them for sharing their opinion and then get back to work. This is a business about making connections and I think word of mouth is oftentimes more important than a reel. People will recognize a good work ethic. Above all else, I think the number one rule to surviving and flourishing on set is simple: Be Aware. Be mindful of your surroundings; if you can open the door for someone carrying gear inside, do it. If someone has to tell you to get out of the way, then you’re not paying attention.

You walk onto set, what three items do you bring with you?

James King: These days my DSLR, Light meter, and iPhone.

What’s in Your Bag (when you go to set)?

James King: Light Meter, DSLR, set of 35mm Prime Lenses, contrast filters, Suunto (just in case the iPhone doesn’t have a connection) and of course my laptop for designing floor plans.

What’s the first thing you do on set?

James King: I touch base with the regular crew, introducing myself to anyone I don’t know. Those are the guys you have to earn their respect; take care of the crew and they’ll make you look good.

What challenges have you faced in the film industry?

James King: Lack of sleep. This is definitely not a nine to five job; I would expect minimum 14 hour days including travel and planning. Even if you keep work hours shorter, there’s always some homework to be done. Secondly, building a team of like-minded people willing to work just as hard as you do.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

James King: My Sekonic Light Meter, and a backup incident meter. I always carry a backup to give to the gaffer in case they don’t have one. In the age of digital, sometimes the light meters are accidentally left at home. It’s way easier to pre-light when you can tell someone I’m shooting 800 ASA and I need to be at a 2.8 and they can set the stop without you being there.

Current TV obsession?

James King: I’ll be honest, I feel like I’m missing out on the TV craze, I just don’t have enough time to dedicate to a story arc that takes that many episodes. I tend to watch every 4th or 5th episode with my wife and surmise what happened.

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

James King: I feel if I’m going to sacrifice that kind of time I would rather go sit in the theater and take in a movie.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

James King: I’ve stayed away from buying cameras other than the Super 16 I bought years ago in college. The technology between the cameras and chipsets are so unique I utilize the different cameras like we used to choose film stock. A different flavor for a different dramatic purpose. Factor lenses into that and you have exponential amount of opportunities for different looks.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

James King: I’d say rent if you already work, but if your breaking into the industry a camera could be a good negotiating chip.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

James King: Again I think this question is on a per project basis; everything with camera should be informed by the story. Not to say some decisions aren’t made on the producing end as well…

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

James King: I’ve gotten partial to the Arri Alexa and K35’s, it’s just nasty in the right way.

What are you currently working on?

James King: Right now I’m prepping a short film, with the hopes of funding a feature, that centers on a young African American boy’s journey into manhood and his awakening to the underlying racism that permeates his world.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

James King: Stay the course, read as much as possible, and get out and film something.

How did you break into this industry?

James King: I think we’re all constantly trying to climb to the next level. I’ve shot hundreds of music videos and commercials, but I’m still working on become a mainstay in film. I think a simpler question to answer is how did I break into the music video industry? Well that was a long road; I didn’t take any short cuts and I spent several years as a grip/electric before being a best-boy and gaffing. I think at one point I had been gaffer on 4 or 5 videos that were in the top 10 on MTV and thought “If I can light it, I can shoot it.” I was lucky to come up under very supportive DP’s like Rhet Bear and Pedro Castro that told me to go for it. So I did.

Where can people follow you on social?

James King: On Instagram @jameskingversion

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Sekonic L-858D-U Speedmaster Light Meter In Stock, Order Today $599.00 Shop Now

Was This Post Helpful: