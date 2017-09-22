Filmtools Filmmaker Friday featuring Torrey Tayenaka

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Torrey Tayenaka about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Torrey Tayenaka: My name is Torrey Tayenaka and I am from Orange County, CA.

What is your Primary role on set?



Torrey Tayenaka: Producer

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on? – Could be local TV spot or YouTube piece.

Torrey Tayenaka: Our most well known piece of content we created was our USAA “Thank You” spot that featured RG3, Roger Staubach, and Ron Rivera. It didn’t air during the Super Bowl but it did air during the ProBowl!

Best craft services food?

Torrey Tayenaka: I prefer something healthy / light so that I don’t get tired from a food coma. I would say may goto is a grilled fajita platter.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Torrey Tayenaka: Probably XFX Secret Weapon web series. We got to make a 6 episode web series that involved military humvees, helicopters, explosions and stunts. It was a pretty awesome experience as it was also one of my first projects out of college.

When you arrive at set, What’s the first thing you do?



Torrey Tayenaka: Ask where the coffee is. Then walk the set, walkthrough the days schedule, shots and makes sure everything is prepped and ready to kickoff the day.

How did you break into this industry?

Torrey Tayenaka: Not sure I broke into the industry yet haha. I started my company in High School doing real estate marketing. We offered photography, graphic design, video, website, etc. I combined what I learned helping real estate marketing with the film making skills I learned at USC School of Cinematic Arts and just started doing it!

What challenges have you faced?

Torrey Tayenaka: There have been a lot of challenges along the way. Having enough clients and making enough to pay rent, employees, and yourself. Keeping quality of work high when the team is swamped and busy. Its all a big balancing act, and in my 15th year of doing it I think I MIGHT be figuring it out soon.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Torrey Tayenaka: iPad, Macbook Pro and Clipboard

Current TV obsession?

Torrey Tayenaka: Game of Thrones

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Torrey Tayenaka: Well new shows I watch live or the day they are released, but when I discover a old show on Netflix I normally binge at a healthy 3 episodes a night until its done.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Torrey Tayenaka: Just ordered a new G-Tech G-Rack from Media Distributors. After that who knows – there is always something we need.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Torrey Tayenaka: I own a RED Epic and it’s great to have available whenever I want to do a test shoot, a small insert shot or other small projects. I would say if you can afford to have SOMETHING to own it will definitaly allow you to grow creatively.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Torrey Tayenaka: Again I own a small Leica Prime set but will rent more expensive lenses for bigger shoots. It’s great to have some quality glass for the every day shoot available when I need though.

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

Torrey Tayenaka: RED + Master Primes

What are you currently working on?

Torrey Tayenaka: LOTS! We are helping a few new products launch with product videos, a large company announce a rebrand and merger, as well as a local juice company create content for their in store video walls. Always something brewing and keeping us busy.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

Torrey Tayenaka: Network and create. I am a huge fan of networking, not only with just filmmakers but other industries and people. It’s amazing how many jobs and how much business we have received from the most random of people and places.

Where can people follow you on social?

Torrey Tayenaka: People can check me out at my personal handles on Facebook or Instagram or at SPARKHOUSE

https://www.facebook.com/thesparkhouse/

https://www.instagram.com/sparkhouse_official/

https://vimeo.com/sparkhouse

http://thesparkhouse.com/

