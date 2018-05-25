With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Bryant Lambert about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Bryant Lambert From Rancho Cucamonga CA

What is your primary role on set?

We are such a Small Team we usually do everything from, Camera Man, Gaffer, and Grip, But its always good knowing multiple trades. But if we are on a large set I focus on Camera Operator/DP.

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

William Rouse

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Our most popular work would have to be the work we do for Chevrolet Performance. Our work plays on their big screen TVs at every auto show they attend and on their social networks.

Best craft service food?

Peanut M&M’s, Vitamin Water, and Street TACOS.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Urban Assault 2. We closed down the world famous Fremont St in Las Vegas for 7 days.

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Organize, you can’t be productive if your gear isn’t organized.

How did you break into the industry?

My father was a photographer, He passed at a young age so I had his passion for photography. When I was in Highschool I took a TV/Video Class and fell in love with production because I had such a great teacher, Mr. Cataldo.

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

When I have time for TV, I binge watch to get it out of the way haha.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

RED Gemini

What is your preferred camera system?

RED

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

Network, volunteer and remember you can never learn or know too much. The industry is changing daily, You need to keep up with the times.

Where can people see your work?

www.AttainMediaHouse.com

Where can people follow you on social?

Facebook.com/attainmediahouse

Instagram.com/attainmedia

https://vimeo.com/attainmedia

https://www.youtube.com/user/attainmediahouse

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

RED EPIC-W GEMINI 5K S35 Camera - Body Only In Stock, Order Today $24,500.00 Shop Now

Was This Post Helpful: