Filmtools Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Beth Cloutier

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to filmmaker Beth Cloutier about her work. This is what she said:

What is your name and where are you from? Beth Cloutier, Los Angeles, San Francisco

Primary role on set?

Director of Photography

Person in the industry that is on the top of his or her game in your role?

Rachel Morrison, Kira Kelly, Rodger Deakins. There are a lot of people I admire who are on top of their game and all deserve proper recognition.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on? – Could be local TV spot or YouTube piece.

“A Path Appears”- PBS TV series and “Suitcase of Love and Shame”- Feature docu-narrative, “Stranger Fruit” Feature Documentary, “Restaurant Divided” pilot for the Food Network which turned into a six-part series.

Best craft services food?

Grilled chicken with rice and a vegetable. I feel the balance of having a protein with carb and veggies really keeps me energized.

When you arrive at set, What’s the first thing you do?

Greet everyone then talk to the director and/or producers about the daily plan.

Current TV obsession?

I don’t really have a TV obsession other than watching as many music documentaries and music feature bio-picts. Love that stuff. I also try to watch what my colleagues are doing to support their work.

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Pace them out. I don’t have the time to binge watch.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

The Sony Venice camera.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

I feel that the camera one uses depend on the demands and style of the production.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Same answer as for the camera. It really depends on what you are shooting and the style you are going for.

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

I’ve been shooting two documentaries this year and on one I use the Canon C300 Mark2 switching between the Canon cine prime 50mm, Canon 24-105mm and 70-200mm while on the other documentary I’m using mostly Sony cameras such as the Fs7, A7s (with and EF mount adapter) 50mm zeiss prime, Canon 24-105mm and 70-200mm, and the RX10ii which has a fixed lens 24-200mm.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a music documentary and a documentary about advocates who work to solve the homeless crisis in Los Angeles.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

I would advise people in the industry to follow the subject matter that most interest you. Build up your body of work in that area while keeping an open mind to work on other content. Always keep savings for the day when work is slow. I see a lot of people get into trouble because they don’t plan for the slow months. The best way to get ahead is to be prepared.

Where can people follow you on social?

Web site: http://bethcloutier.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bethc_dp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BethC_DP

IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2900928/

