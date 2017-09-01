Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Bayou Bennett

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Bayou Bennett about her work. This is what she said:

What is your name, and where are you from?

Bayou Bennett: Bayou Bennett, and I am currently located in Highland Park.

Primary role on set?

Bayou Bennett: Writer/Director

Which person in the industry that is on the top of his or her game in your role.

Bayou Bennett: Sophia Coppola. Wes Anderson

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Bayou Bennett: Video project for Coldplay that helped raise over $1million dollars for a kid’s charity in England.

Best craft services food?

Bayou Bennett: Masa Pizza in Echo park.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Bayou Bennett: I loved seeing my short film “text me” which is a comedy go viral, make its actor famous, win awards, get screened around the world and be a film that really captured the texting and Facebook generation.

When you arrive at set, What’s the first thing you do?

Bayou Bennett: Have a power meeting and inspire cast and crew to do the best job we can do.

Whats the first thing you do on set?

Bayou Bennett: Work with the actors, make them feel comfortable.

How did you break into this industry?

Bayou Bennett: As a Professor of Cinema at Parsons New School and New York Institute of Technology.

What challenges have you faced?

Bayou Bennett: Building up a company, being discriminated against as a female director by some small minded men who weren’t living in the modern world.

You mentioned your company, Can you tell us more about it?

Bayou Bennett: Here is our current bio for our business – In 2007, the dynamic husband and wife filmmaker duo of Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir founded Dream Team Directors. Our vision was to combine imagination, humor, beauty and a desire to positively impact the world through their stunning creative work.

Our company motto, “Let our dream team manifest your dream”, symbolizes the expansion and positive attention they win for their celebrity and high-profile brand clients and collaborators such as Adidas, MTV, Coldplay, Smashbox Cosmetics, Atlantic Records, Chrome Hearts, City Harvest, Whole Planet, Teen Cancer America and more.

We have had the opportunity to collaborate, direct and produce with great talents such as Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, Golden Globe nominee Anthony Mackie, Lea Michele of Fox’s “Glee”and “Scream Queens”, P. Diddy, Ashely Judd, Paris Hilton, celebrity impressionist, Jim Meskimen“Park and Recreation”, Billy Idol, Matt Bennett of the “Big Bang Theory” and top model, Bella Hadid.

We have recently won two Telly Awards as well as 15 other awards in national and international film festivals.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Bayou Bennett: Never leave home without Filmtools gaff tape.

Current TV obsession?

Bayou Bennett:Master of None.

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Bayou Bennett: Binge!!!

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Bayou Bennett: Arri Alexa

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Bayou Bennett: Rent. Cameras are constantly changing. Its frustrating and they are a big financial investment. When you are excited to have the 5K there is 10K .

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Bayou Bennett: I have some you own but the $20,000 lenses you should rent.

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

Bayou Bennett: I like the Sony F55 and Red can be cool. Super 8mm is fun.

What are you currently working on?

Bayou Bennett: Currently working on our coming of age feature film script, “Skateboarding with Saddam.” Developing a digital series my partner Daniel and I are going to host which empowers artists to achieve their dreams in the entertainment industry. We are working on a couple cool music videos and an alternative energy commercial-love saving the world!

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry. Have an awesome mentor who is successful who can bring you on and show you the ropes.

Where can people follow you on social?

Bayou Bennett: dreamteamdirectors on Instagram. dreamteamdirectors.com is our website. dreamteamfilm on twitter.

