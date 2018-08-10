Filmmaker Friday with Filmmaker Barry Cheong

Filmtools

August 10, 2018

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Barry Cheong about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Barry Cheong: My name is Barry Cheong, originally born in South Africa, but have been in Toronto, Canada for most of my life.

What is your primary role on set?

Barry Cheong: I work as a freelance Cinematographer.  More recently, in addition to my freelance work, I’ve also started as a content producer for 2D House, an equipment rental and production facility company in Toronto.

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

Barry Cheong: As a Cinematographer, I’d have to say, Roger Deakins.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?     

Barry Cheong: Hmmm…  that’s a tough question – Youtube wise I started a channel called “Cine In the 6” doing tech/gear reviews, which was well received for the limited time I was doing it.  That parlayed into my job at 2D House now, where I’ve started making similar content.

Best craft service food?

Barry Cheong: For hot subs – I’d have to go with a classic, Mac, and Cheese.  If I’m going to the table myself,  I’m generally going for something salty.. or the gummy worms…hahaha.

Processed with VSCO with hb1 preset

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Barry Cheong: I’ve been a part of all kinds of different projects over the years.  I’m not sure I can nail down just one!

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Barry Cheong: Scope out the best place to park.

How did you break into the industry?

Barry Cheong: I started as a high school co-op student, then an office PA, then a production coordinator, eventually went to film school, camera/lighting assisted very briefly on mainly corporate type shoots, and then started shooting.

Current TV obsession?

Barry Cheong: Chefs Table Season 4

Processed with VSCO with fp8 preset

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

Barry Cheong: If I have the time and I really get into it, I’ll binge a little.  Generally, I’ll try to pace it out.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Barry Cheong: The new Rosco DMG Lumiere MIX line of LED lights look pretty sweet.  Also looking at the Fujifilm XT20 w/ a 35mm f/2 prime to compliment my Fujifilm X70.  And lastly Freefly’s new Movi’s for cellphones…

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Barry Cheong:  It honestly really depends on your own situation. Truthfully I would probably never drop the money on an Alexa or high-end RED system, but I have owned several DSLR’s, a C100 and I own an FS7.  They’ve all made both professional and business sense for my own situation.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Barry Cheong:  The same thing applies.

What is your preferred camera system?

Barry Cheong:  I’d like to think I’m pretty camera agnostic.  Yes, I own several cameras, but if I don’t think it’s the right tool for the job I won’t push it just to get the rental.  I think it’s important to have a good relationship with a rental house for this reason.

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

Barry Cheong:  Work hard and try your best to be nice to everyone.

Where can people see your work?

Barry Cheong:  You can check out my website at www.barrycheong.com.  You can also follow me on Instagram @barrycheongdotcom and follow 2D House (@2dhouse) on Instagram, Youtube and Facebook.

