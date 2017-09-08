With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Adonay Gallardo about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name, and Where are you from?

Adonay Gallardo: My name is (Hector) Adonay Gallardo, and I am from Houston, Texas!

What is your primary role on set?

Adonay Gallardo: 1st/2nd A/C sometimes camera op, sometimes I direct.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Adonay Gallardo: Here’s one of the projects I directed this year: http://adonaymrp.com/KBXX-Mafia-Spot

Person in the industry that is on the top of his or her game in your role.

Adonay Gallardo: I would say a local Houston 1st A/C and really nice dude Brian Aichlymayr, I know a portion of what he knows.

Adonay Gallardo: I was fortunate enough to work as a 2nd AC on Drake’s Child’s Play Music Video, I also edit and do graphics for the Youtube Series Let’s Get Lexi (Wife of SF Giant’s Hunter Pence)

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Adonay Gallardo: My Leatherman Wave is the world to me, but I would love to upgrade from my basic cart to a Filmtools Converted Senior Cart like the one my bud owns.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

Adonay Gallardo: If you want to achieve anything in this industry, you need to start today, not tomorrow, not next chance you get, today! No time like the present.

Whats the first thing you do on set?

Adonay Gallardo: I smile and introduce myself to new colleagues or say hi to familiar faces. Then raid crafty.

Best craft services food?

Adonay Gallardo: Brookside Dark Chocolate Acai Blueberries, bananas, coffee.

Current TV obsession?



Adonay Gallardo: Atlanta Fx.

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Adonay Gallardo: Depends on the timing I would say pace them out.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Adonay Gallardo: A new editing laptop like the Dell XPS 15.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Adonay Gallardo: Arri Mini or a Red Dragon or a Panasonic GH4

Lenses – Should you own or rent?



Adonay Gallardo: I really want to play with the Kowa Cine Prominar Lenses.

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

Adonay Gallardo: Preferred camera system is the RED Dragon with the Angeniex Cine Lenses

What are you currently working on?

Adonay Gallardo: Editing a client commercial and another episode for Let’s Get Lexi.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

Adonay Gallardo: Work hard, then work harder and faster and always humble yourself. You can’t appreciate things until you fight through struggles of no work!

Where can people follow you on social?

Adonay Gallardo: instagram

