Found in the new UI is the option to turn the 16:9 4.6K Super 35mm sized sensor into a 3K 4:3 anamorphic sensor. This allows the use of a 2x anamorphic lenses to fill the entire 3K windowed sensor. Meaning a shooter can source anamorphic lenses with loads of interesting image characteristics for their films. Could all of this mean the URSA Mini may be the biggest thing to happen to indie filmmaking since digital video? Maybe the last statement was hyperbole.
Large 4.6K Sensor
This sensor is large. In fact, other than Red’s Weapon Dragon, the 4.6K sensor is one of the largest 35mm sensors on the market. So when Blackmagic made the 4.6K sensor 16:9/4:3 switchable, by cropping the left and right edges of the frame to make the 4:3 frame necessary for 2x anamorphic, their sensor still ends up rather large.
URSA Mini vs Alexa Mini?
In my area, the gold standard in digital cinema cameras for 2x anamorphics are the Arri Alexa or the Alexa Mini. The Mini and it’s 16:9/4:3 open gate switchable sensor’s actual pixels are larger than the USRA Mini’s. Meaning the URSA Mini may have a touch larger pixel count of 3K against some of the Alexa Mini’s 2x anamorphic options but when the Mini shoots open gate the actual image and the pixel count are larger. We’re talking 3072 x 2560 for the URSA Mini against the 3424 x 2202 in the Alexa Mini. Are we going to see a difference? I doubt an audience will be so discerning.
In the end, a comparison between the Alexa Mini and URSA Mini is not really fair to either camera. Both have their places in the market. Both are have strengths and weaknesses. Both have a lot of fans. I like to think the better the camera the more situations it thrives in. By re-building the UI and OS Blackmagic has made the URSA Mini capable of thriving in more situations.
Affordable Anamorphic
As someone who has to wear the producer’s hat at times, all of this means money saved while delivering higher production values. In the past, if a client wanted an anamorphic film, or music video, it meant you needed to rent not only expensive glass but a more expensive camera like an Alexa Mini. Locally an Alexa Mini rents for $750 a day whereas the 4.6K URSA Mini rents for $250. The extra camera costs can really drag a budget down or cause a client to drop the idea all together. With the URSA Mini you should be able to shoot relatively affordable 2x anamorphic. Affordable 2x anamorphic, a phrase I never thought I would write. This is brilliant of BMD’s part. They’ve single-handedly made the camera more appealing to a larger client base; a client base who likely ignored or openly mocked Blackmagic’s initial cameras years ago.
12 Comments on "Anamorphics and Blackmagic’s URSA Mini: NAB 2016"
The GH4 does desqueeze as well, no?
Yes, GH4 has a 4:3 setting, but I’m talking about dedicated video cameras, not mirrorless or DSLR, and the URSA Mini and Alexa Mini are cameras capable of shooting higher color bit depth and codecs. I think the GH4 is great and wonderful as a camera too but what if you want raw or ProRes HQ?
If you want 10-bit ProRes in any of a variety of flavors, add a Convergent Design Odyssey7Q or Video Devices PIX-E recorder, both of which record ProRes and offer anamorphic desqueeze.
That notwithstanding, having 4:3 recording *and* desqueeze in the built-in LCD on the URSA Mini are pretty sweet!
Absolutely. GH4 with recorder works well for 10-bit. Me, I’m not a huge fan of building up a mirrorless or DSLR camera. I prefer dedicated video cameras, but that’s just me.
While an external recorder does somewhat contradict the value of having the GH4 light and handy, the modularity of the setup, does help future-proof it somewhat. When the GH4’s successor comes out it can connect to the same recorder. This modularity helps those of us who are more resource constrained (like me).
Does the Ursa desqueeze the image that’s being recorded as well? Or do you still have to desqueeze it in post?
Is the signal comming out from de SDI to an external monitor uncorrected or desqueezed? 🙂
No the URSA Mini does not desqueeze the footage while recording. The desqueeze is only in the LCD monitor, EVF, and output on the Main SDI. So, while the Cfast 2.0 cards will not record a 2x desqueeze but a 4K video assist could.
Thank you very much for clearing that out.
I can’t seem to figure out how to de-squeeze my image on the 4.6k evf. I’ve got the new firmware, I select 3k anamorphic, and I just saw a squeezed 4:3 image. Am I missing a de-squeeze function buried in the menu or something?
Thanks!
Yes William, You have to go into the menu > Monitor setting > All > in the last page on the bottom you will find the monitor desqueeze setting. This will send a desqueezed view to your LCD, EVF, and output SDI.
Cool! I found this the next day. I was originally looking for the feature when I was pretty jetlagged. Sure enough, after a good nights sleep, I found it in 30 seconds! Funny how that happens.
Hi. How to sqeeze Ursa Mini Pro Schneider ES Cinelux Anamorphic 2x in Final Cut Pro X? What Y number should be? Thank you.