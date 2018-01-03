Congratulations to the following feature films and their editors for being nominated for an American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie today.

(Links to previous interviews are provided below.)

Bladerunner 2049, edited by Joe Walker, ACE

Dunkirk, edited by Lee Smith, ACE

Molly’s Game, edited by Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE (INTERVIEW COMING SOON TO ART OF THE CUT

The Post, edited by Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar (INTERVIEW COMING SOON TO ART OF THE CUT)

The Shape of Water, edited by Sidney Wolinsky, ACE

Baby Driver, edited by Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE

Get Out, edited by Gregory Plotkin

I, Tonya, edited by Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Lady Bird, edited by Nick Houy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, edited by Jon Gregory, ACE

Coco, edited by Steve Bloom

Despicable Me 3, edited by Claire Dodgson

The Lego Batman Movie, edited by David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE

Also, from the TV and documentary categories, here are editors who were nominated this year who have previously been interviewed:

Andy Grieve, ACE

Kelley Dixon, ACE

Andrew Seklir, ACE

Julian Clarke, ACE

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

Between I, Tonya, Get Out, Lady Bird and Three Billboards, which would you most want to read about? Interviews about Molly’s Game and The Post are already in progress. Please comment below!

Which TV shows that were nominated would you most like to see profiled in Art of the Cut? Black-ish, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Portlandia, Will & Grace, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, Veep, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Handmaid’s Tale, or Stranger Things.

Was This Post Helpful: