ART OF THE CUT congratulates the 2018 Eddie Nominees

Ten Films with great editing

By Steve Hullfish January 03, 2018 Uncategorised

Congratulations to the following feature films and their editors for being nominated for an American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie today.

(Links to previous interviews are provided below.)

Bladerunner 2049, edited by Joe Walker, ACE

Dunkirk, edited by Lee Smith, ACE

Molly’s Game, edited by Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE (INTERVIEW COMING SOON TO ART OF THE CUT

The Post, edited by Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar (INTERVIEW COMING SOON TO ART OF THE CUT)

The Shape of Water, edited by Sidney Wolinsky, ACE

Baby Driver, edited by Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE

Get Out, edited by Gregory Plotkin

I, Tonya, edited by Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Lady Bird, edited by Nick Houy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, edited by Jon Gregory, ACE

Coco, edited by Steve Bloom

Despicable Me 3, edited by Claire Dodgson

The Lego Batman Movie, edited by David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE

Also, from the TV and documentary categories, here are editors who were nominated this year who have previously been interviewed:

Andy Grieve, ACE

Kelley Dixon, ACE

Andrew Seklir, ACE

Julian Clarke, ACE

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

Between I, Tonya, Get Out, Lady Bird and Three Billboards, which would you most want to read about? Interviews about Molly’s Game and The Post are already in progress. Please comment below!

Which TV shows that were nominated would you most like to see profiled in Art of the Cut? Black-ish, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Portlandia, Will & Grace, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, Veep, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Handmaid’s Tale, or Stranger Things.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

Mini V-Lok, a new flight-safe broadcast battery

Ultra-D: 4K glasses-free 3D at CES 2018

Steve Hullfish

Steve Hullfish has been producing and editing award-winning television since the mid-1980s. He has written six books, and edited four theatrical feature films (including two Number One New Movies in the US). He has lectured at NAB, DVExpo and the Master Editor seminars. He has edited on Avid since 1992 and was named to Avid’s first group of Master Editors. His client list includes: Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, NBC, PBS, Turner Networks, The Oprah Winfrey Show, “Investigative Reports” and “Cold Cases” with Bill Kurtis for A&E, Jim Henson Home Entertainment, Major League Soccer, The Chicago Cubs, Wilson Sporting Goods and Exxon/Mobil.

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT with Billy Fox, ACE on “Only the Brave”
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with Billy Fox, ACE on “Only the Brave”

Billy Fox, ACE, last spoke to Art of the Cut after he cut Straight...
ART OF THE CUT with Michael Berenbaum
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with Michael Berenbaum

Michael Berenbaum, ACE won two Emmys and two Eddies for Best editing for Desperate...
ART OF THE CUT – Editing Wonder Woman
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT – Editing Wonder Woman

Martin Walsh won an Oscar and an Eddie for Best Editing for Chicago (2002)....
ART OF THE CUT with “La La Land” editor Tom Cross
Post Production

ART OF THE CUT with “La La Land” editor Tom Cross

Tom Cross, ACE won the 2015 Oscar for Best Editing for the film “Whiplash,”...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "ART OF THE CUT congratulates the 2018 Eddie Nominees"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
John Richard
John Richard

Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Fargo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
January 4, 2018 6:12 AM