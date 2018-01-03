Congratulations to the following feature films and their editors for being nominated for an American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie today.
Bladerunner 2049, edited by Joe Walker, ACE
Dunkirk, edited by Lee Smith, ACE
Molly’s Game, edited by Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE (INTERVIEW COMING SOON TO ART OF THE CUT
The Post, edited by Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar (INTERVIEW COMING SOON TO ART OF THE CUT)
The Shape of Water, edited by Sidney Wolinsky, ACE
Baby Driver, edited by Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE
Get Out, edited by Gregory Plotkin
I, Tonya, edited by Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
Lady Bird, edited by Nick Houy
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, edited by Jon Gregory, ACE
Coco, edited by Steve Bloom
Despicable Me 3, edited by Claire Dodgson
The Lego Batman Movie, edited by David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE
Also, from the TV and documentary categories, here are editors who were nominated this year who have previously been interviewed:
