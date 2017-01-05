Glen Cove, NY – Videoguys.com, a value-added reseller of video production, live streaming and editing products with more than 25 years experience will be revealing the Top 10 Products of 2016 LIVE! On Facebook. Join us as we look at some of the important trends in the industry today, the best technical advancements and the top products released this past year.

As we look back at 2016 we reflect on what an interesting year it was and what a big part involved media consumption – and more specifically – LIVE media consumption. Increased bandwidth, improved cameras on mobile phones, and easy access to YouTube Live and the newly launched Facebook Live (not to mention Snapchat and Instagram stories too) made it easier than ever to get your message out in real time. NFL football games were streamed on Twitter, Presidential campaigns involved every multimedia platform available and International events unfolded at record speeds. We know that as the world consumes media the need for content increases and that’s where our video and live production products come in.

Join the Videoguys on Facebook Tuesday, January 10th at 2pm ET to see the complete list of Top 10 Products of 2016.

The Videoguys Top 10 Products of 2016 are all presented equally and are not necessarily ranked in a specific order of one through 10. The top product for your personal or professional use may be different than the product needed in your local church, school, town hall, sports stadium or local broadcast network and this list includes products that span all of those areas! Instead we present all of these products a Videoguys Top 10 Product of 2016 and would be happy to help you select the best solution for your needs or to build a complete bundle or system. So join us, next Tuesday, January 10 at 2pm ET for the LIVE reveal and learn more at www.videoguys.com. Our technicians will be online to answer questions during the broadcast and we may also be reached at 800-323-2325 for more information.

