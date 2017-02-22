Who qualifies for the limited time Avid Media Composer Upgrade and Reinstatement offer?

Anyone who currently owns Avid Media Composer v3.0 or higher, Avid Symphony v3.0 or higher or Avid NewsCutter v7.0 or higher, qualifies for this special limited time offer (offer good through 3/31/17). Note: Avid Meridien and Xpress systems do not qualify.

What do I get with the Avid Media Composer Upgrade and Reinstatement offer?

Avid Media Composer owners will get the upgrade to the latest Media Composer v8.8 software along with an Avid Standard Support Plan that will allow you to download all updates and upgrades for the next calendar year. Avid Symphony and NewsCutter owners will be upgraded to Media Composer with the corresponding Symphony and/or NewsCutter options.

When I purchase the Avid Media Composer Upgrade and Reinstatement offer will I still have a Perpetual License or a Subscription?

The Avid Media Composer Upgrade and Reinstatement offer is for perpetual licenses. If you own a Perpetual License now, this upgrade and reinstatement offer, allows you to “catch-up” with the latest version of the Media Composer software. Your license remains the same ( System ID ) but now you are adding Avid Standard Support with upgrade rights for the next year. At the end of the next year, you may continue to renew your Avid support for $285/year and continue to enjoy the new features and functionality of the application.

Why is this offer so special?

Avid editors who are still on Media Composer v3.x thru v7.x and aren’t on an Avid Support and Upgrade Plan can now get the latest version of Avid Media Composer v8.8 without having to buy a new Perpetual license or a new Subscription. Media Composer v8.8 adds many new features to the editing application.

Avid editors who have been using PhraseFind and/or Script Sync who stayed on an older version of software such as media Composer v6.x, v6.5.x and v7.x can now purchase upgrades to PhraseFind 2.0 and ScriptSync 2.0 as long as they are on the latest version of Avid Media Composer (v8.8). Customers who had the original ScriptSync and PhraseFind that utilized the 25 digit serial #’s are not eligible for the upgrade. This customer would need to purchase new ScriptSync 2.0 and/or PhraseFind 2.0 Options.

What if I currently have an Avid Media Composer license with an active Avid Support Plan?

Great! Then you can download the latest version of Avid Media Composer v8.8 today and will just need to keep your Support and Upgrade plan active at $285/year. Click here for our Avid Support Plan Renewals.

What if I currently have an Academic License?

Academic licenses do not qualify for the Avid Media Composer Upgrade and Reinstatement offer but we can work with you to help you determine the best way to get the latest and greatest Avid software- call us at 800-323-2325. If you still qualify for teacher, student or academic discounts you can purchase a new license for less than this special upgrade offer.

What’s new in Avid Media Composer 8.8?

Media Composer | ScriptSync® 2.0 Option support: Automatically sync scenes and takes to your script through phonetic indexing; this updated version of ScriptSync features a more powerful phonetic engine, script line numbering, an updated color palette, and script editing functionality

Media Composer | PhraseFind™ 2.0 Option support: Makes finding clips faster and easier through phonetic dialog indexing; this updated version of PhraseFind features a more powerful phonetic engine with support for shorter phoneme phrases, auto-fill in search field, and faster indexing times

Other features:

Video cache in Effects Mode for faster performance

Enable bin sharing on storage emulating Avid ISIS®/Avid NEXIS™

Timeline Clip Comments

Click here to view the promotion and upgrade!

