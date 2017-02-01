Since I attended the original GoPro Karma System and HERO5 product launch last year, and the subsequent recall due to manufacturing/design issues, GoPro is re-releasing the Karma Drone and Grip system with a few changes/modifications.

SAN MATEO, Calif., (February 1, 2017) – GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced the company’s drone and versatile stabilization solution, Karma, is now on sale at GoPro.com and select U.S. retailers. Initial shipments will be limited but production is expected to ramp quickly. Karma will be available in international markets in the Spring.

GoPro voluntarily withdrew Karma in November 2016 after a small number of cases where batteries disconnected during flight, resulting in a loss of power. GoPro identified the issue as related to the latch mechanism which secured the drone’s battery. A redesigned battery latch has been incorporated into the updated Karma drone to solve the issue.

“Karma is the ultimate aerial, handheld and wearable stabilization solution for the GoPro community,” says GoPro Founder and CEO, Nick Woodman. “As the consumer drone market continues to grow, Karma delivers the most versatile solution at a very accessible price.”

KARMA – HOLLYWOOD IN A BACKPACK

Karma features a compact, fits-in-a-small-backpack design and includes an image-stabilization grip that can be handheld or worn. Karma makes it easy for anyone to capture amazingly smooth, stabilized video during almost any activity.

The Karma system features a painless out-of-the-box experience unlike anything else in the market:

The compact and foldable Karma drone, Karma controller and Karma Grip fit into an included backpack that’s so comfortable to wear during any activity, users will forget they have it on.

A game-style controller features an integrated touch display, making it fun, fast and easy to fly without the need for a separate phone or tablet to see what the drone sees .

The 3-axis camera stabilizer can be removed from the Karma drone and attached to the included Karma Grip for capturing ultra-smooth handheld and body-mounted shots.

Karma also features several preset flight patterns that make Hollywood-caliber aerial shots like dronie, orbit, reveal and cable cam easy to execute for even a beginner.

New Karma functionalities will be available via software updates in the future.

Karma is available in the following bundles:

Karma without a GoPro camera for $799.99 MSRP

Karma bundled with HERO5 Black for $1099.99 MSRP

Flight Kit for Karma Grip owners available in April for $599.99 MSRP. (This is a flight solution for consumers who purchased Karma Grip as a stand-alone accessory).

Separately available harnesses make Karma compatible with HERO5 Session and HERO4 Black and Silver cameras. Learn more about Karma HERE.

COMING SOON:

Watch for my hands-on reviews of both the Karma Grip and the Karma Drone as soon as review units become available.

