Short notice, I know, but Keycode Media’s Production Live! expo takes place Tuesday, 31 January at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA.

The event runs 1pm–5pm, and has speakers, technology workflow demos, and vendor booths, all focused on live production for events and sports, education, and corporate video.

Learn the latest in live production and streaming technology with hands-on demonstrations and a speaker track crammed with experts discussing everything from cameras, audio, lighting, switching, streaming, promotion and reaching your audience. Top manufacturers and industry experts will present everything you need to know to take your productions to the next level.

Admission is free, but registration is required. More detail on the Production Live! website and at Keycode Media. Maybe I’ll see you there.

The Usual Disclosure: There’s no material connection between me and Keycode Media or any of the vendors at the show, and nobody offered me any emoluments or other considerations for posting this.

Was This Post Helpful: