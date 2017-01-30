Tuesday, Seattle: Production Live!

Keycode Media stages a live production trade show

by Adam Wilt January 30, 2017 Production

Short notice, I know, but Keycode Media’s Production Live! expo takes place Tuesday, 31 January at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA.

production Live Logo

The event runs 1pm–5pm, and has speakers, technology workflow demos, and vendor booths, all focused on live production for events and sports, education, and corporate video.

Learn the latest in live production and streaming technology with hands-on demonstrations and a speaker track crammed with experts discussing everything from cameras, audio, lighting, switching, streaming, promotion and reaching your audience. Top manufacturers and industry experts will present everything you need to know to take your productions to the next level.

Admission is free, but registration is required. More detail on the Production Live! website and at Keycode Media. Maybe I’ll see you there.

Production Live Image

The Usual Disclosure: There’s no material connection between me and Keycode Media or any of the vendors at the show, and nobody offered me any emoluments or other considerations for posting this.


Use Alexa, RED or Canon cameras inside iClone 7

Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas, Pinnacle, Omneon, CBS, and ABC. Since 1997 his website, adamwilt.com, has been a popular reference for information on the DV formats. He reviewed cameras for DV Magazine and started its “Technical Difficulties” column, and taught classes and led panels at NAB, IBC, and DV Expo. He co-authored the book, “Optimizing Your Final Cut Pro System”, part of the Apple Pro Training series. He currently writes for ProVideoCoalition.com and DVInfo.net, and creates iPhone apps like Cine Meter II and Wi-Fi WFM.

