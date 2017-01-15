It takes a golf cameraman to film a swarm of drones

CBS aired January 8 a piece about a swarm of 100 military drones… a story they almost abandoned. A Sony’s HDC-4300 4K camera and a golf cameraman, Rudy Niedermeyer, saved the shoot.

by Jose Antunes January 15, 2017 News, Production

Cameraman Rudy Niedermeyer films a test flight. / CBS NEWS
CBS’s 60 Minutes aired a piece on the Department of Defense’s Perdix autonomous military drones, but they had to think outside the box to get the video.

The story took quite long to prepare, besides the time taken to convince the Department of Defense to let them shoot the impressive spectacle, a swarm of 100 drones. No one thought about one aspect of filming, though: how hard it is to capture a small drone flying, especially those Perdix autonomous military drones.

In fact, the small, fast-moving drones proved so difficult to capture that 60 Minutes nearly abandoned the entire story.  That’s when the team came up with an idea. Would a cameraperson who is able to capture a small, fast moving golf ball be uniquely suited to capturing drones in flight?  With the help of the latest Sony production technology, the 60 Minutes team was willing to find out.

Using Sony’s HDC-4300 4K high frame rate camera system attached to a nearby PWS-4500 4K server, golf cameraman Rudy Niedermeyer attempted to capture the drones in action.  60 Minutes Overtime, the program’s online source for material beyond the broadcast, was there to see if Niedermeyer would succeed.  After many failed attempts, Niedermeyer was able to take advantage of the camera’s 480 frames per second to slow the footage down.  With the right person, the right tools and multiple days of testing, 60 Minutes was ultimately able to achieve what they set out to do and spectacularly captured the swarm of Perdix.

To see more, visit CBS. Read the full story and watch 60 Minutes Overtime’s behind-the-scenes video detailing the process. Watch Rudy Niedermeyer’s expression after the first test!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Alpha, the smallest 4K camera

Jose Antunes

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Intel: merged reality will change video

Intel: merged reality will change video

- on January 05, 2017
YI’s Action Camera captures 4K at 60fps

YI’s Action Camera captures 4K at 60fps

- on January 03, 2017
Inspire 2 and Phantom 4 Pro, two new flying cameras from DJI

Inspire 2 and Phantom 4 Pro, two new flying cameras from DJI

- on November 15, 2016