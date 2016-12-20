No 4K for the new compact from Sony, I am afraid. Still, the new Sony Cyber-shot HX 350 is designed to offer 24p shooting mode that gives footage that authentically cinematic look.

Let’s say it: 24p continues to be the Holy Grail, even if so many people is discovering there are other ways and speeds to create movies. In marketing terms it seems to work, so why not use it? Still, the camera has other options users might well want to explore. The promise of Sony is that you can film smooth, steady video clips in Full HD 24p, even when you’re walking or zooming, with Optical SteadyShot Active Mode. That’s a bonus any user will appreciate.

In fact, the Intelligent Active Mode present keeps blur away. Sony says that users should have no fear of handheld movie shooting. Intelligent Active Mode, featuring advanced frame-analysis technology and 5-axis image stabilization, compensates for camera shake. This mode reduces the blurriness that tends to occur in images when shooting handheld or shooting while chasing a subject in action.

Extra shooting refinements include Motion Shot Video that, adds Sony, “traces your tennis serve or golf swing as a split-second series of superimposed images. After shooting, connect the camera to your 4K television for a big, beautiful view of your photos. Support for TRILUMINOS Colour on compatible BRAVIA TVs ensures still shots bursting with vivid, vibrant colours.”

The Cyber-shot HX350 is aimed at discerning photographers graduating from smartphone snaps, says Sony will love the mix of easy-to-use features and DSLR-inspired styling. Fitting beautifully in your hand, the HX350 packs big camera performance into a compact body – for limitless creative possibilities with a fixed lens.

One of the highlights of the camera is, in fact, its huge zoom, a 50x optical zoom (100x Clear Image Zoom), that brings closer far distant subjects. Sony says that whether your subject is near or far, the power, speed and precision of the 20.4MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine work brilliantly in tandem to deliver images of extraordinary detail.

The zoom is a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens offering an optical zoom range corresponding to 24mm wide angle to 1200mm super telephoto (equivalent in 35mm format). When using Clear Image Zoom, the system doubles maximum magnification to a breathtaking 100xi, bringing distant buildings, people and animals jaw-droppingly close. That’s what Sony promises on the information available.

Offering manual controls and an electronic viewfinder in a compact DSLR-style body, the Sony Cyber-shot HX350 is said to allow you to shoot like a pro. Enthusiasts will be impressed by the high-resolution back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with 20.4 effective megapixels and speedy BIONZ X image processing engine. Even if you’re shooting handheld indoors or in low light, you’ll value crisp, low noise images and pristine Full HD video footage, adds Sony.

The easy to use Cyber-shot HX350 is loaded with serious shooting options. There’s a manual ring for smooth adjustment of zoom/focus, plus an easily-accessible mode dial and custom button for quick adjustment of favourite settings. And with full P/A/S/M controls, you’ve got all the exposure options you need to craft stunning pictures and Full HD videos. When it comes to framing, users can opt between the the camera’s high-contrast electronic viewfinder – just like you’d expect on a DSLR – or switch to the manually tiltable 7.5cm (3.0-type) LCD with 921k dot resolution.

