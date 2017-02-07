One thing which I have discovered in the past few months is Sony is definitely upping their projector game. Not that they really needed to up their projectors. I just think, as a shooter, I can forget about the delivery aspect of our crazy production world we live and work in.

Sony is adding seven new E-series models to it’s 3LCD line of portable projectors. These seven new models should be great for mid-sized classrooms, meeting rooms, and anywhere a large image needs to be projected without killing a budget.

The new E-series includes the following 7 models: VPL-EW578, VPL-EW575, VPL-EW455, VPL-EW435, VPL-EX575, VPL-EX455, and VPL-EX435.

The seven new models will feature a 20,000:1 contrast ratio and Sony’s 3LCD BrightEra™ technology. The Sony range of portable projectors are lightweight, durable, easy-to-use and reliable, combining high performance with low total cost of ownership.

The new E-series models offer connectivity options with dual HDMI ports for laptops, Chromecast™ and Miracast™ connections, and an IP Control function to easily operate multiple projectors in one room at the same time, making them ideal for shared spaces. The Wi-Fi option enables presenters to share content wirelessly directly from laptops and the VPL-EW578 even comes with an HDBaseT™ connection – the smallest chassis projector in the market to include this connectivity feature.

The VPL-EX575, VPL-EX455 and VPL-EX435 are planned to be available in April, while the VPL-EW578, VPL-EW575, VPL-EW455 and VPL-EW435 are planned to be available in May.