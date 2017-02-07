Sony announces a new series of 3LCD projectors

20,000:1Contrast Ratio and Sony’s 3LCD BrightEra Tech

by Brian Hallett February 07, 2017 News

One thing which I have discovered in the past few months is Sony is definitely upping their projector game. Not that they really needed to up their projectors. I just think, as a shooter, I can forget about the delivery aspect of our crazy production world we live and work in.

Sony is adding seven new E-series models to it’s 3LCD line of portable projectors. These seven new models should be great for mid-sized classrooms, meeting rooms, and anywhere a large image needs to be projected without killing a budget. e series projector 2

The new E-series includes the following 7 models: VPL-EW578, VPL-EW575, VPL-EW455, VPL-EW435, VPL-EX575, VPL-EX455, and VPL-EX435.

The seven new models will feature a 20,000:1 contrast ratio and Sony’s 3LCD BrightEra™ technology. The Sony range of portable projectors are lightweight, durable, easy-to-use and reliable, combining high performance with low total cost of ownership.

The new E-series models offer connectivity options with dual HDMI ports for laptops, Chromecast™ and Miracast™ connections, and an IP Control function to easily operate multiple projectors in one room at the same time, making them ideal for shared spaces.  The Wi-Fi option enables presenters to share content wirelessly directly from laptops and the VPL-EW578 even comes with an HDBaseT™ connection – the smallest chassis projector in the market to include this connectivity feature.

 

The VPL-EX575, VPL-EX455 and VPL-EX435 are planned to be available in April, while the VPL-EW578, VPL-EW575, VPL-EW455 and VPL-EW435 are planned to be available in May.projector


Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.

