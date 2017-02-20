The SmallHD 702 OLED is the ideal candidate for on set director/client monitoring, while the new 1703-P3 is SmallHD’s first reference grade monitor.

The smaller monitor from… SmallHD, the 702 OLED, is a wide color gamut, which is, according to the company, “slightly more sophisticated complement to the popular 702 Bright. With a stunning 7.7-inch OLED panel, the 702 OLED is an ideal candidate for on set director/client monitoring.” The monitor is now being sold under a special campaign, through which early-adopters will enjoy a special 702 OLED preorder accessory bundle and over $400 in savings. The campaign ends March 1st, 2017.

The 1703-P3 is different. It’s the first reference grade monitor from the company, featuring true 10-bit color processing to deliver over a billion colors. It covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, features a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 179° viewing angle, along with SmallHD’s Pagebuilder OS and large toolset.

“It’s really all about P3 and color confidence. This monitor offers true reference grade cinema color, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, which makes it the perfect monitor for DIT’s on-set and for mastering in post,” says SmallHD co-founder Wes Philips.

The 1703-P3 is designed to serve the color display demands of both on-set and post-production color grading professionals. Each 1703-P3 monitor comes pre-calibrated for DCI-P3 mastering, covering 100% DCI-P3 with a Delta E average of 0.5. Users can easily install their own 3D LUT calibration with advanced color management solutions like Light Illusion’s, LightSpace CMS, or SpectraCal’s CalMAN.

The monitor provides for one HDMI and two SDI inputs, as well as one HDMI and two SDI outputs. The fast and intuitive operating system allows ganging of on-screen tools like HD waveform, vectorscope, false color, focus peaking and 2x zebra bars simultaneously, at the user’s preference. A Dual View function allows the user to monitor two input sources at the same time with a side-by-side view.

The 1703-P3 has a bright 450-nit display that supports any LUT workflow through SmallHD’s ColorFlow 3D LUT Engine. This enables 3D LUT support, allowing previously created colorizing look-up tables to be used on-set. LUTS can be applied via the monitor’s full-size SD slot. This information can also be pushed downstream to other monitors. A LUT altered on-set with 3rd party software, such as LiveGrade, can be viewed on the monitor and/or downstream monitors and uploaded to an SD card for reference in post.

Ruggedly constructed of milled aluminum, this monitor is built to withstand the demands of production sets. And it conveniently features numerous ¼-inch and 3/8-inch threaded mounting points, as well as a VESA mount and RapidRail accessory mounting system. The 1703-P3 can easily power wireless accessories like Teradek with built-in 2-pin LEMO auxiliary power. For truly wireless operation, it can be powered by optional V-mount and Gold-mount battery packs.

List price for the 1703-P3 is $3999, and it is slated to begin shipping late February 2017.

