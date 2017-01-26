Presented as the easiest and fastest way to move large data sets into and out of the cloud, Signiant Flight is now available on Amazon Web Services marketplace.

The way we see content is changing, but also the delivery and transfer of that content. The cloud is everywhere. From NBC to BBC, from The Guardian to NFL, the secure movement of large media files online became trivial. Time is of the essence in many media workflows. Content must be prepped for air, delivered to global distribution partners, and/or made available in a central repository – all within hours or even minutes.

For these mission-critical workflows, latency has been a very real barrier to cloud adoption. If completion of the heavy asset itself is a just-in-time event, there simply has been no way to get it into or out of the cloud fast enough. With Flight, says Signiant, it’s now practical to explore time-sensitive end-to-end workflows that start with fast upload of content into the cloud, take full advantage of media processing services such as high-speed transcoding, and make the end product immediately available around the world.

A market leader in intelligent file movement software, Signiant announced that Flight is on AWS Marketplace, an online store that streamlines the purchase process for customers looking to easily find, buy and start using SaaS applications. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now upload large files quickly to Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) using Signiant Flight — and take advantage of direct billing to their AWS account.

“The cloud is transforming how companies in media & entertainment and a variety of other industries are doing business– and they need an easier, faster and more reliable way to move big data into and out of cloud environments,” said Cory Bialowas, SVP of Product Management at Signiant. “These companies need immediate access to data and often don’t have the resources or expertise to configure and manage a cloud infrastructure. Signiant Flight helps solves these problems, ensuring enterprises have the scalability, flexibility, security and control they need, and today’s integration with AWS Marketplace makes purchasing Signiant Flight easier than ever.”

“Signiant Flight is a leading offering for file acceleration, which many AWS customers depend on when moving large files to the cloud”, said Barry Russell, GM, Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Media companies and other data-intensive businesses want cloud-native SaaS solutions like Signiant Flight, and its availability in AWS Marketplace adds another element of convenience. With support for SaaS Subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, Signiant Flight now provides customers with a simple procurement and AWS billing option for a product that gives them an easy way to start moving big data into the cloud.”

Signiant’s solutions are used by many of the world’s top broadcasters, studios, media service providers, sports networks and game developers to facilitate the secure movement of large media files – from pre-production content and mobile news to finished-format movies, trailers and TV episodes – between users, applications and systems. The company’s leadership in the cloud era has enabled new use cases and innovative new delivery methods; all built on a foundation of advanced technology that has long been trusted in mission-critical applications.

