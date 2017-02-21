Sigma unveils four brand new Global Vision lenses at the 2017 CP+ Camera + Photo Imaging Show in Tokyo, Japan. One is a new world’s first!

The launch, by Sigma, of new lenses can be said to cover ll fronts. In fact, the company introduces four lenses that cover everything from 14mm to 400mm (not counting with what happens when you use a crop sensor on the longer end). The new lenses expand the Global Vision Art and Contemporary lenses families created by the company.

The Sigma 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art is, probably, not a lens for everyone, but it’s an exciting lens because it’s a world’s first, something that always attracts attention. With the lens Sigma debuts the world’s first 1.8 wide-angle lens. The 14mm F1.8 Art incorporates the same groundbreaking aspherical element as Sigma’s critically acclaimed 12-24mm F4 Art, and boast, says the company “outstanding image quality from center to edge”.

Besides offering the most luminous aperture for a wide-angle, the 14mm F1.8 Art features the largest glass mold (80mm) in the industry, offering photographers, states Sigma, “an ultra-wide prime with virtually no distortion, flare or ghosting. Three lens elements are made with FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass, which is, according to Sigma, “equivalent to calcium fluorite in performance”, and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements, which reduce chromatic aberration. In addition to the great IQ from edge to edge, the new 14mm F1.8 offers a superfast and efficient AF system.”

With a minimum focus distance of 10.6 inches at 14mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds. Photographers interested into photographing their subjects this way – and I do know a few within the nature photography field – will, no doubt, appreciate the possibilities opened by the wide angle and aperture and close focusing distance.

Second lens announced, the Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art boasts, according to the company, “outstanding sharpness and great IQ from edge to edge”. The 135mm F1.8 Art lens enters the market as Sigma’s new premiere mid-range telephoto prime lens, and besides the usual “portrait lens” logic is an ideal choice for events such as concerts, indoor sports, conferences and press events. The 1.8 F-stop delivers greater “shallow depth of field” and isolation of subjects, besides offering extra light for those moments when light is scarce.

The outstanding compression effect makes it equally as powerful for up-close and full-length portraits, says Sigma, adding that “its new large hyper sonic motor (HSM) provides ample torque to the focus group for optimal speed” while the acceleration sensor detects the position of the lens for compensation focus groups for factors including gravity, producing faster and more responsive AF. Equipped with a focus limiter, the 135mm F1.8 Art can be easily optimized for a variety of distances and situations.

The third lens announced for the Japan photography show is the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM OS Art. The revamped 24-70mm F2.8 Art features a brand new new OS and highly efficient and fast AF system, able to position it as an alternative to the “regular lens” from camera companies. Sigma says that the lens “embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series.”

Covering a wide range of shooting scenarios, the 24-70mm workhorse DNA includes three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements and four aspherical elements to reduce chromatic aberration. The 24-70mm F2.8 Art aspherical elements use Sigma’s groundbreaking thicker center glass design and highly precise polishing process, delivering stunning images and bokeh effects. The lens’ purpose-built structure boasts a new metal barrel for optimal durability with TSC composite internal moving components designed to resist thermal contraction and expansion.

The longer end when it comes to focal lengths is covered by the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG HSM OS Contemporary, a telephoto zoom lens which offers great IQ and usability with its lightweight, compact, dust- and splash-proof design. Equipped with the newly released Sigma OS and AF, the lens provides exceptional performance at lower shutter speeds. Highly versatile, the 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary also features Sigma’s unique macro function (1:3.8 ratio) for perfecting close-ups and distance shots, and push/pull focal zooming for ease of use.

The all-new four Sigma lenses supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm. Sigma Global Vision lenses, including the new 14mm F1.8 Art, 135mm F1.8 Art, 24-70mm F2.8 Art and 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lenses, can be updated with the latest lens software from a workstation or laptop using the Sigma Optimization Pro software and Sigma USB Dock (sold separately). The new Sigma lenses are also available for mount conversion services.

