Videographers, filmmakers and photographers are invited to have a hands-on test-drive of Sigma’s Cine lenses family. The Sigma Art lenses series is also available to touch and try.

During both demo days, Samy’s locations will feature the full line of Sigma Cine lenses on film cameras in a studio setting to test-drive both prime and zoom style lenses, including the High Speed Zoom Line (available now, retails at $2,999) and the FF High Speed Prime and Zoom lines (available in Spring 2017, pricing TBD). During the January 20th event, in addition to the Cine lenses, the Samy’s Fairfax location will also feature the full line of Sigma Global Vision lenses including the brand new 85mm F1.4 portrait lens (retails at $1,199) and the 12-24mm F4 wide-angle lens (retails at $1,599). Sigma’s technical staff will be available at both events to answer questions and facilitate product requests.

With a “100% new and 100% retained” design approach, the Cine lenses meet, according to Sigma, the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production with the core optical quality DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of imaging excellence.

The high speed zoom line – 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 – , which is compatible with the Super35 image size standard, offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts. The Sigma Cine High Speed Zoom Line lenses are available for $2,999.

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom’s outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras’ image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 20mm to 85mm, with all five touting an aperture of T1.5 – 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF and 85mm T1.5 FF. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film’s color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

The two day session will also be the place to see the new Sigma Global Vision lenses. Unveiled at Photokina 2016 and available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, the highly anticipated Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art offer portrait and wide-angle capabilities.

The Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art lens is a high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers. The lens’ advanced architecture features two SLD (special low dispersion) glass elements and one glass element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and refraction.

Encompassing the long history of Sigma’s wide-angle lens development expertise, the new 12-24mm F4 Art lens’ performance highlights include constant F4 brightness and the brand new Sigma AF system with 1.3X torque boost. With a minimum focus distance of 9.4 inches from the image sensor at 24mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

The Sigma Cinema Demo Day at Samy’s DV & Edit happens January 19, from 11:00am-2:00pm at 12636 Beatrice St, Los Angeles, while the Sigma Cinema and Still Demo Day runs January 20, from 11:00am-4:00pm at 431 Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles. Both sessions are free and open to the general public.

