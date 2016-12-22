Watch our Videoguys’ techs set-up a live production studio with the Telestream Wirecast Gear System

Earlier this year we brought you the first Videoguys’ DIY LIVE Guide: NewTek TriCaster Mini. In the past 6 months we have upgraded our bandwidth, the lighting and some other aspects of the studio to create great live videos to YouTube and Facebook. Today we are going to see how versatile our studio is by swapping out the TriCaster Mini for the new Wirecast Gear 110. Our goal is to bring you great info on all of our products so check out this guide and stay tuned for DIY Live III featuring the NewTek triCaster 460… coming soon!

For more than 10 years Videoguys.com, one of the world’s leading resellers of video editing and production solutions, has been publishing DIY articles as a service to their customers. These guides have been recommended by video editing, post production, gaming and general computer blogs, web sites, and user forums all over the world—including Streaming Media Producer. The Videoguys DIY guides help customers make informed decisions when choosing the equipment they need at a reasonable budget and are different because the Videoguys use these systems themselves.

This Videoguys DIY is not about building a video editing workstation computer. Instead, our technicians were tasked with setting up a small in-house studio for tutorial videos, webinars and live production. The result is…

Videoguys DIY LIVE II – The Wirecast Gear Edition!

Corporate marketing, tutorials, webinars and web conferencing are all reasons why more and more people are streaming live. The accessibility of Facebook Live!, YouTube Live!, Ustream, Livestream, Zoom, and others make it easier than ever to instantly deliver your message to small or large audiences around the world and the most common question asked is “What equipment do we need to get started?” The answer to this question comes in three parts: [get the details, continue reading here]

