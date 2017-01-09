Saturday in L.A.: Canon C700 Seminar at EVS

Next Saturday, January 14, EVS and Canon will present the Canon Cinema EOS C700 Debut Seminar.

A C700 in Portland, OR last November
It’s a chance to get your hands on the new C700 cine cam, chat with Canon and EVS reps, see the C700-shot film “The Calling” (no, not the 2004 film!), and talk with DP Tyler Stableford. The Codex folks will also be present to answer questions about the Codex raw recorder for the C700.

Codex recorder for the C700
EVS will have the full Canon Cinema EOS lineup available to play with, and after the festivities there will be “a great Taco cart lunch”.

EVS will open at 9:00 on Saturday and the seminar starts at 10:00.

Interested? Click here for details and the RSVP link, or call 818-552-4590 to tell ’em you’re coming—so they know how many tacos to order!


