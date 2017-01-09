Next Saturday, January 14, EVS and Canon will present the Canon Cinema EOS C700 Debut Seminar.
It’s a chance to get your hands on the new C700 cine cam, chat with Canon and EVS reps, see the C700-shot film “The Calling” (no, not the 2004 film!), and talk with DP Tyler Stableford. The Codex folks will also be present to answer questions about the Codex raw recorder for the C700.
EVS will have the full Canon Cinema EOS lineup available to play with, and after the festivities there will be “a great Taco cart lunch”.
EVS will open at 9:00 on Saturday and the seminar starts at 10:00.
Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas, Pinnacle, Omneon, CBS, and ABC. Since 1997 his website, adamwilt.com, has been a popular reference for information on the DV formats. He reviewed cameras for DV Magazine and started its “Technical Difficulties” column, and taught classes and led panels at NAB, IBC, and DV Expo. He co-authored the book, “Optimizing Your Final Cut Pro System”, part of the Apple Pro Training series. He currently writes for ProVideoCoalition.com and DVInfo.net, and creates iPhone apps like Cine Meter II and Wi-Fi WFM.