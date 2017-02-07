Samyang: new XEEN 20mm T1.9 Cinema Lens

The 8th lens from Samyang Optics is the XEEN 20mm T1.9 Cinema lens, to expand a family launched in 2015 and now covering everything from 14mm to 135mm.

by Jose Antunes February 07, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

Sold under the brand names of Rokinon or Samyang, depending where you get it, the XEEN is a family of cinema lenses that continues to grow. Now there is a XEEN sitting between the 16 and 24mm: the 20mm T1.9.

According to the information provided “the 24mm x 36mm negative size allows XEEN lenses to not only work with full frame cameras, but also Super 35, APS-C, APS-H and APS-P cameras. XEEN lenses are available in five different mounts – PL, EF, F, E, and MFT and two different focus scales – metric and imperial units.

This lens brings the range of XEEN cinema lenses to eight and compliments the existing lenses: 14mm, 16mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm and 135mm. The new XEEN 20mm offers “outstanding image quality from resolving power for 4K+ production for filming video and cinema.”

XEEN is a specialized brand of professional video-cine lenses launched by Samyang Optics in 2015. The XEEN series are, adds Samyang, “designed for the ultra-high definition video environment and feature outstanding optical performance for 4K and above. The lenses also feature X-Coating Technology and 11 aperture blades that help create beautiful and round bokeh to introduce emotional and natural expression.

XEEN lenses feature declicked gear rings in identical locations, so that changing lenses is no longer a hassle. Mounts are interchangeable, meaning each lens can be used on a variety of cameras. The XEEN series aims to delivers unparalleled performance with affordability to satisfy the needs of videographers and filmmakers, regardless of the situation or equipment.

With the expansion of XEEN Lenses and the existing Samyang manual focus lenses, plus the recent autofocus lineup and premium XP lenses, Samyang Optics pursues its goal to be a ‘Total Imaging Solution’ optics brand.

Created to deliver infinite possibilities, the XEEN 20mm T1.9 will be launched globally in March 2017. The recommended retail price of each lens is € 2,200 (+/- $2,400).


Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Sorenson Squeeze Integration

Jose Antunes

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

