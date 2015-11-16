RØDE, the well known Australian microphone manufacturer of which I have reviewed several models here in ProVideo Coalition, recently posted a warning about potentially counterfeit models sold via Amazon.com. As a result, the company recommends purchasing them only from officially authorized dealers (link ahead). I asked for clarification, since Amazon.com is actually on the published list of authorized dealers. Ahead is the clarification I received from RØDE’s marketing manager.

Here is the clarification I received from RØDE:

Thanks Allan. Amazon itself is authorised for purchases from Amazon, but other dealers ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ are not. We know the sales channel through which Amazon purchases and it is legitimate but other dealers that send their stock to Amazon and sell on their marketplace are not only grey importing (which makes it difficult to give proper support) but we’ve identified counterfeit VideoMic GOs. To tell, the user just needs to select the microphone marked as ‘sold and fulfilled by Amazon’. Hope this helps but if you have any other questions please let me know. Kind Regards, Scott Emerton

Marketing Manager

RØDE Microphones

Here is a link to officially authorized RØDE dealers worldwide.

