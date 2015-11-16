RØDE clarifies Amazon counterfeit microphone warning

RØDE has warned visitors on its website about potentially counterfeit microphones on Amazon.com, even though Amazon is listed as an authorized dealer. Here is the clarification.

by Allan Tépper November 16, 2015 Production

RØDE, the well known Australian microphone manufacturer of which I have reviewed several models here in ProVideo Coalition, recently posted a warning about potentially counterfeit models sold via Amazon.com. As a result, the company recommends purchasing them only from officially authorized dealers (link ahead). I asked for clarification, since Amazon.com is actually on the published list of authorized dealers. Ahead is the clarification I received from RØDE’s marketing manager.

Here is the clarification I received from RØDE:

Thanks Allan.

Amazon itself is authorised for purchases from Amazon, but other dealers ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ are not. We know the sales channel through which Amazon purchases and it is legitimate but other dealers that send their stock to Amazon and sell on their marketplace are not only grey importing (which makes it difficult to give proper support) but we’ve identified counterfeit VideoMic GOs. To tell, the user just needs to select the microphone marked as ‘sold and fulfilled by Amazon’.

Hope this helps but if you have any other questions please let me know.

Kind Regards,

Scott Emerton
Marketing Manager
RØDE Microphones

 

Here is a link to officially authorized RØDE dealers worldwide.

 

How to pick the best cameras for your live TV studio

A digest of last week’s photo and video news – Week 47

Allan Tépper

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

  • Troy

    I just got a Counterfeit Video Mic Go for Christmas from Amazon! Beware people!!!