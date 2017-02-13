The University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts is going RED, with cinema-style camera systems provided by RED Digital Cinema.

The University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts is one of the leading media schools in the world. Founded in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1929, over 85 years ago, the USC School of Cinematic Arts has fueled and mirrored the growth of entertainment as an industry and an art form.

The School offers comprehensive programs in directing, producing, writing, cinema and media studies, animation and digital arts, production, interactive media and games, all backed by a broad liberal arts education and taught by leading practitioners in each field. Its more than 13,000 alumni are among the world’s most distinguished animators, scholars, teachers, writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, sound experts, video game designers and industry executives. Since 1973 not a year has passed without an alumnus or alumna being nominated for an Academy Award or an Emmy.

Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, announced recently that the students in the School’s Division of Film & Television Production now have access to cinema-style camera systems from RED, a global value of $700,000 that provides the School with state of the art digital cinema cameras and accessories.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to exploit the unique filmmaking capabilities of the RED Digital Cinema camera in the production of our student projects,” says Professor Michael Fink, Kortschak Family Division Chair in Film & Television Production. “This means more students will get more exposure to these fine cameras on a regular basis, expanding their facility in cinematography. Our Advanced Cinematography, and Student Advanced Projects classes will be the first to benefit, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the stories the students create with our new RED cinema cameras.”

“RED has always been committed to supporting emerging filmmakers,” says Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. “To have the opportunity to help advance the technology available to the students of one of the premier Cinematic Arts institutions in the world is something we are very excited about.”

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

RED WEAPON 8K Standard Camera w/ 3Pk Optical Low Pass Filter - Body Only In Stock, Order Today $49,955.00 Shop Now

Was This Post Helpful: