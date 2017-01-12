Distributed freely online the new runtime chart allows users to conveniently look up how long their Litepanels lights will operate, in minutes, when paired with specific Anton/Bauer mobile power solutions.

Yes, everything you wanted to ask about lights and batteries is now compiled in a single pdf document you can take with you everywhere in your tablet or smartphone. Litepanels, a pioneer in LED lighting technology, and Anton/Bauer, a market leader in mobile power solutions for broadcast, film, and video (and both part of the Vitec Group), are partnering to help users easily determine their power needs, offering a new Anton/Bauer runtime chart.

Although most Anton/Bauer power options provide an LCD screen with a realtime hours and minutes clock indicating the remaining runtime, this is an additional easy-to-read tool to help users better prepare for upcoming projects. This means users avoid nasty surprises and can focus on the quality and creativity of the shoot. The runtime chart allows them to:

Know exactly how many or which batteries to bring on a shoot

Decide the type of lighting needed for the project

Learn which lighting solutions are available in specific categories, including On-Camera, LED Panels, and LED Fresnel

Recognize Watt and Amp draws for each light

Understand which accessories are needed to run lights completely mobile.

The runtime chart’s organized layout allows users to easily pair Anton/Bauer ; a trusted mobile power maker used in 60% of all Academy Award winning films, with Litepanels, a premium lighting brand known for high CRI/TLCI (color true) lighting. Litepanels’ award-winning lighting products are engineered with a clear focus on performance, reliability, and efficiency no matter your location or lighting situation.

Whether you download the pdf document and carry it with you in your smartphone or print the runtime chart after downloading the pdf, the information it offers will make it easier to know the best ways to pair Litepanels lighting with Anton/Bauer batteries. For more information on both brands, please visit Litepanels at www.litepanels.com, and Anton/Bauer at www.antonbauer.com.

