How to pick optics for the new GH5 camera/camcorder

Hugh Brownstone of Three Blind Men and An Elephant Productions soul-searches the answer.

by Allan Tépper February 14, 2017 Production

As covered in my prior article (and likely others you will have already read), the new Panasonic GH5 camera/camcorder has unique improvements. Some of them include 4:2:2/10-bit internal video recording and full width usage of the Micro Four Thirds sensor in all modes, both HD and 4K. The GH5’s internal audio recording can fortunately be 24-bit with the optional DMW-XLR1 XLR adapter. Now, Hugh Brownstone of Three Blind Men and An Elephant Productions has released a 30-minute soul-searching audiovisual presentation about how to choose optics for the GH5. The riveting 30-minute presentation even involves the use of classic Spanish paintings, although the entire monolog is in the language of Shakespeare.

Link to my first GH5 article

Panasonic Lumix GH5 goes 4:2:2/10-bit/24-bit internal recording and more

The promised video

Thank you, Hugh Brownstone of Three Blind Men and An Elephant Productions.

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Follow @AllanLTepper on Twitter.

Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com in iTunes or Stitcher.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Nikon Cancels DL Series Premium Compact Cameras

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

You Might Also Like

Panasonic AG-UX180 Single Lens Camera Review

Panasonic AG-UX180 Single Lens Camera Review

- on February 13, 2017
VariCam Shorts Festival, Oct 20 in L.A.

VariCam Shorts Festival, Oct 20 in L.A.

- on October 13, 2016
Hot Gear: stolen equipment

Hot Gear: stolen equipment

- on September 22, 2016