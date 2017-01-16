HDR is the trend this year when it comes to monitors, but if what you need is screen space, then the UltraClear 4K UHD 40-inch monitor from Philips is a viable solution when it comes to curved monitors.

MMD, the leading technology company and brand license partner for Philips Monitors, announced recently the BDM4037UW, a 40-inch Philips Brilliance 4K Ultra HD LCD display with MultiView feature. This screen is the largest 4K curved computer monitor currently on the market and includes Ultra Wide ColorTechnology, which delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a true-to-life picture.

No HDR, I am afraid, but for a price that will be somewhere between $600 and $700 and a huge curved display, this is a lot of monitor, especially if you need the space for 3D graphics applications or any other type of work where the size and resolution offered by this monitor are important assets.

Artem Khomenko, Product Manager Philips monitors Europe at MMD says, “We are committed to bringing advanced display experiences to users. By combining 4K and Ultra Wide Color in a curved display, this new model offers fantastic clarity in combination with massive space for multitasking. This is also supported by the Philips MultiView feature.”

As is usual when it comes to Philips monitors, MultiView is present, meaning users can have up to four inputs shown on one screen – each in Full HD. The pictures can be arranged in two different ways: 1) The Picture-by-Picture mode, which is useful in control rooms or for using multiple devices like notebooks side-by-side to make collaboration more productive. This mode splits the screen in several partitions; 2) The Picture-in-Picture mode, e.g. for watching a news feed in a small window while working on the entire rest of the screen.

Supporting a wider colour gamut – 85% of the NTSC gamut as opposed to the typical 72% – Ultra Wide Color expands on the range of colours that are perceived by users and produces more true-to-life images. Unlike enhancements that work by modifying software settings in order to adjust the colour balance, Ultra Wide Color is a hardware enhancement.

The BDM4037UW has a high performance panel, says Philips, to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Moreover, this Philips display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which results in super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. Thanks to its optimised pixel management technology, the display also has extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree.

When it comes to connections, the monitor offers – still – VGA (Analog ) along with 2 Display Ports, one HDMI 1.4 and HDMI 2.0, besides 4 USB 3.0, one with fast charging. Follow the link for more info on Philips BDM4037UW monitor.

