Tomahawk2 features a completely redesigned hardware platform that adds many improvements to the industry-leading Tomahawk system, but there is more to the next-generation in wireless video monitoring for cinematic production.

Since its release in 2014 the Tomahawk system has become a mainstay on productions around the world, from Academy Award-winning motion pictures to commercials and live broadcasts. Designed and manufactured in Southern California, Paralinx products are popular wireless monitoring solutions for motion picture and video production. Based in Los Angeles, the company is part of Vitec’s Creative Solutions unit, which also includes names as Teradek, Offhollywood, Wooden Camera and SmallHD.

“Paralinx was built on the idea that the best tools are the ones that get out of your way. With that in mind we’ve managed to shrink our receiver unit by over 60% while adding a bunch of useful new features across the new system to simplify your on and off-set workflow,” said Greg Smokler, GM-Paralinx, “but the most intriguing aspect is the fact that we’ve unlocked compatibility with the entire existing fleet of Bolt 2000 and Teradek Sidekick 1 as well as the original Tomahawk.”

The cross-compatibility is unique to Paralinx/Teradek products as they also allow you to utilize older generations of the family and add a continued value to end users and rental houses for their initial investment in both brands.

Some of Tomahawk2 features and improvements (for detailed information about features and limitations visit the website):

Transmitter:

Compatibility with Teradek Bolt 2000, Teradek Bolt Sidekick1 & original Tomahawk

Dual Video input capability: HDMI or 3G SDI with video loop-through

Wider power input voltage: 7-28V DC

Improved video processing on PsF Video

Improved handling of timecode, start-stop flags and metadata pass-through

Receiver:

Compatibility with Teradek Bolt 2000, Teradek Bolt Sidekick1 & original Tomahawk

Physical volume decreased by over 60% and weight by 50%

Rugged and lightweight machined-aluminum enclosure

On-screen display interactive menu allows for streamlined workflow:

○ Link Rx and Tx on-set without a computer or infrared sensor dongle

○ Manually select legal 5Ghz channels on-the-fly without using a computer

○ Display device status

○ Output signal pattern for video pipeline troubleshooting

Accessories:

Ultra-compact battery plates with pass-through power for mounting on a monitor or camera

Lightweight mounting bracket for Tx & Rx

Was This Post Helpful: