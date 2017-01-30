This Thursday, February 2nd, Panasonic has two events, one in Los Angeles and the other in Austin, TX:

ISO 5000: Don’t be Afraid of the Dark

Panasonic & SIM Digital welcome you to join us for a presentation with William Wages, ASC for a review of real-world production experiences using the VariCam 4K HDR Cinema Cameras. Topics to be covered by both William Wages and Panasonic: • Award winning VariCam sensor technology overview • VariCam dual native ISO 800 and 5000 – how it’s achieved and what it means for your production • VariCam operation to achieve stunning visuals exactly meeting your production vision • Display of VariCam content & review of postproduction workflow • Live demo, hands-on, and discussions

Thursday, 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM PST, at SIM Digital in L.A. Free; sign up here.

(Side note: the upcoming GH5 looks pretty good in low light, too.)

4K, UHD, HDR, RAW:

How Small Buzzwords Can Increase Your Impact & Reach!

(I’m always worried about presos with exclamation points in their titles, but maybe that’s just me.)

Join us for this special presentation by Bernie Mitchell of Silver Platter Productions. You’ll learn to decode all of latest new buzzwords and discover how you can be using them now to enhance your production values and increase your impact! This intensive presentation will explain 4K, UHD, HDR and RAW from a production workflow perspective, including acquisition, post, and deliverables (even if you are currently delivering in HD). You already have the camera specs, we won’t bore you with that. Our presentation will focus on the benefits you’ll experience as the producer, the shooter or the editor and the extra value you can deliver for your clients. This will also be your chance to demo the newest Panasonic 4K cameras, including the VariCam LT, AG-DVX200 and the brand new UX Series 4K cameras, the AG-UX90 and AG-UX180.

Thursday, 9:30 AM – noon CST, Omega Broadcast Group in Austin, TX. Free; sign up here.

Note: that’s a morning event in Austin, not an evening event. On the positive side, though, that means the seriously overeager Panasonic junkie can attend the Omega Broadcast show before lunch and then hop a plane for LA to chill with SIM Digital in the evening.

Disclosure: I own two GH4s and am eagerly awaiting the GH5, but aside from that there’s no material relationship between me and Panasonic or SIM Digital. I do, however, have an Omega Broadcast Group t-shirt from DVInfo’s 2006 HD Camera Shootout, hosted at Omega’s studio.

