Nikon has announced the cancellation of the DL series premium compact cameras that were set to launch in June of last year, while also announcing “extraordinary losses” and the voluntary retirement of 1,000 workers. The trio of high-end cameras was pushed back because of “issues with the integrated circuit for image processing,” and now Nikon has decided to pull the plug entirely. Nikon came to the decision after factoring in the increase in development costs from the delay as well as a lower sales projection due to the softening of the compact camera market.

The cancellation is surely a sign of what’s to come as the point and shoot camera market continues its slow, inexorable demise. With smartphone cameras getting better and better, and Micro 4/3 cameras filling in the middle ground for those who want high quality imagery but are unwilling to cart around a bulky DSLR, it’s hard to figure out exactly who these fixed lens cameras are even for. Frankly, I can’t imagine that their target market of “people willing to spend close to a grand on camera, but are unwilling or unable to learn to use a Micro 4/3 or DSLR” is incredibly sustainable, so I wouldn’t be surprised if more and more camera manufacturers follow suit in thinning their premium compact offerings.

via Nikon Rumors

