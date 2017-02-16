With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Nick Amrhein.

What inspires you?

Nick Amrhein: I find inspiration by watching skateboard videos, and other commercial/ advertising photographer in the industry. I grew up on skateboarding and honestly that’s what got me into photography and video. That’s always been a big inspiration.

Why did you choose this field?

Nick Amrhein: I choose photography and video because it came to me naturally at an early age. It’s the one thing I’ve been good at, so I stuck with it. There is no other path for me.

How does Filmtools help you?

Nick Amrhein: Filmtools helps me because of the AMAZING film cart I purchased. This cart makes it easier for me to transport my gear in and out of locations. I also use my cart on set and it has been one of the best investments I have ever made. I highly recommend other shooters to kick their cheap home depot cart to the curb and get the real deal.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Nick Amrhein: I’m currently working on what may be one of the biggest projects in my career currently. I am out here in Los Angeles, CA filming a webisode series called Kickstands Up which is a show about motorcycle adventures.

Do you have any projects that we can promote?

Nick Amrhein: I also worked on a project that is near and dear to my heart. I am a Type 1 Diabetic and I wanted to showcase the diversity of people who deal with this disease. The series is called Pump Strong Series.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Nick Amrhein: My Canon 5Ds is my main tool of creation. Without it, I would have nothing. My next favorite tool is my photo strobes. I love the process of taking pictures and creating images with those lights.

Where can people follow you on social?

FB – Nick Amrhein

IG – nickamphoto

Website: http://www.nickamrhein.com/

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook!

Was This Post Helpful: