The new Cine DS lens from Rokinon is available for immediate delivery at the same time the company offers a Rokinon Digital Photo 20mm F1.8 for still photography.

The two wide-angle lenses, offering the full frame perspective of 20mm and a fast aperture were designed to fill the gap between the highly popular 14mm and 24mm focal lengths of Rokinon Digital Photo and Cine DS lens systems.

The Rokinon pair is similar to the one introduced by Samyang during their 2016 Summer Blockbuster campaign, which were available last September.

Rokinon says that “by virtue of a 94.8° diagonal extreme field of view, they are ideal for producing unique images and videos of landscapes, interiors, architecture, the night sky and everyday shooting. Their bright F1.8 and T1.9 apertures allow high quality imaging in difficult lighting conditions. They can create beautiful background defocus e­ffects with a shallow depth of field and deliver more light for easier focusing. The 7.9in / 0.20m minimum focusing distance adds additional versatility.”

The optical design of both the Digital Photo and Cine DS versions feature 13 elements in 12 groups and utilize 2 Aspherical and 3 Extra-Low Dispersion elements to minimize aberration, reduce unnecessary light dispersion and deliver high resolution corner to corner. Ultra Multi Coating (UMC) is employed to optimize light transmission and minimize glare and ghost. The non-rotating front lens design enables the easy use of polarizing filters and the included highly effective petal type hood.

Common Features

Focuses to 7.9in / 0.20m

Rokinon Ultra Multi-Coating

Circular Aperture with 7 Blades

Super Wide 94.8° Angle of View

Non Rotating 77mm Filter Mount

High Strength Aluminum Alloy Housing

Quiet, Damped and Smooth Focusing Control

Additional Cine DS Features

Geared Focusing and Aperture Controls

Dual Right and Left Side Distance and T-stop Scales

Calibrated In T-Stops to Provide Accurate and Consistent Exposure

De-Clicked Aperture Control for Smooth, Seamless and Silent Adjustment

The Rokinon Digital Photo 20mm F1.8 is available in mounts to fit: Canon, Nikon AE, Sony E, Micro 4/3, Pentax K and Fuji X , with a suggested price of $599. The Rokinon Cine DS 20mm T1.9 is available in mounts to fit: Canon, Nikon, Sony E, and Micro 4/3, with a suggested price of $799.

