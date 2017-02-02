Available late Spring 2017, the Sony RM-IP500 enables cost-effective system configuration and easier operation of PTZ cameras for lecture capture and event production.

The RM-IP500 controller is designed to work with Sony’s new BRC-H800, BRC-H900, BRC-X1000, and SRG-360SHE PTZ cameras as well as the new MCX-500 all-in-one HD switcher, supporting SD card recording and IP streaming, to create an easy-to-use event production system.

“The RM-IP500’s simple set up, portable size and flexible options let PTZ users create an efficient and cost-effective lecture capture or event production system,” said Terry Huber, Senior Marketing Manager for Remote Communications. “With flexible zoom patterns, speed control options, presets and firmware upgrades to offer future support and new capabilities, this new remote controller offers features necessary to boost efficiency so a single person can select and professionally control each shot across multiple BRC cameras stress free and without the need for individual camera operators.

The new controller was designed to offer greater flexibility and easier operation of PTZ cameras. The RM-IP500 allows for one-handed PTZ joystick operation, and can be customized to a user’s preference. Selectable zoom control gives users the option of seesaw (left hand) or joystick (right hand) operation. PTZ speed is easily adjusted with the controller’s knob, and direct buttons are available for frequently used functions. Also it enables recall PTZ functions such as PTZ trace memory, which will be supported in the summer of 2017, and preset at the push of a button.

Easy to set up and conceived for large scale system installations as well as live event system, the RM-IP500 simplifies IP assignment for up to 100 cameras using the AUTO IP Setting, enabling fast set up and streamlined operation. Right out of the box the system offers 16 presets available to users, and in the coming months, a user will be able to program up to 100 preset camera angles for precise, easy maneuvering by a single person.

With a newly designed compact body, the controller measures 306 mm x 159.3 mm x 224.1 mm; or 12 1/8 inches x 6 3/8 inches x 8 7/8 inches (without projection) and can mount on or in any console.The RM-IP500 offers a host of control signal formats and control options including RS-422 and VISCA over IP as well as:

VISCA RS-422 : RJ-45x 1

LAN : RJ-45x 1, 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX automatically detected

GPI I/O (Tally In/Contact Out) : D-Sub 15-pin type

The RM-IP500 Remote Controller is planned to be available in late Spring 2017.

