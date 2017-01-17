A five minute long video with different professionals explains why the new Cinemartin monitors deserve your attention. They will be available starting February 12, with an introductory price of € 99.

Cinemartin extends its range of monitors with the new range subfamily, LT and LT S4K versions of the 2016 Loyal series of Bright monitors. The company wants to demonstrate, with these monitors, that is is possible to offer monitors full of features like native FullHD with HDMI input and output with loop, IPS high quality panel, an astonishing contrast ratio of 1200:1, a brightness of up to 600 NITS, and featuring an extensive array of tools such as Exposure, False Color, Histogram, Peaking, the ability to change aspect ratio, markers, etc., and supporting anamorphing lenses, just at an introductory price of €99 (around $105).

The company says the new Loyal LT monitors are available in 2 versions, LT and LT S4K the latest one supporting video at up to 2160p. The monitors have a built in zoom up to 16x that, as with almost any feature, can be assigned to any of the custom buttons located on top. Besides the high resolution and luminance, LT series comes with a full arsenal of Assit tools, inherit from its big brother monitor the Loyal std. series, it comes with the following video tools:

Peaking

The peaking filter, commonly referred as Peak feature. There are four filter color alternatives; red, green, blue and white, with peaking ranges from 0 to 100. This tool helps focusing properly.

The exposure filter, known as Zebra, comes to assist in exposure adjustments in the typical mode of the Zebra pattern. Exposure level ranges from 0 to 100. This tool has many purposes.

The False Color is used to help on setting of camera exposure, which enables to achieve properly exposure without external test equipment.

Cinemartin believes that this is a complete all in one monitor for almost any need, which is adaptable for both mirrorless and DSLR cameras but also for models from Blackmagic as well as for drone purposes, as it is the ideal companion for drones like DJI, Typhoon, etc.

The monitors are available as a standalone display or as a shoot kit pack that comes with a battery plate (for Sony NP-F Batteries), an AC adaptor, an HDMI cable, sunhood and a hot shoe mount. Price of both models is 99$ standalone monitor and 149$ the monitor with the shooters kit (sun hood, battery plate, and DSLR arm), delivery starting at February 12, 2017. Find more info at Cinemartin‘s website.

