Along with the three magic letters, HDR, the modern TVs have to be able to “accurately recreate the artistic intent of content creators”. These are marketing buzzwords used by different companies. LG goes to Las Vegas and preaches the same mantra at CES 2017.

It’s probably true: modern day TVs are getting better all the time. LG’s new models combine stunning color from Technicolor, Active HDR with Dolby Vision – and a minimalist design – to take LCD TV viewing to a whole new level. In fact, to build what LG says are “groundbreaking color technologies of LG’s SUPER UHD TVs”, the company has partnered with Technicolor, Hollywood’s expert in image and color, to offer TV image quality like you’ve not seen before.

According to LG, the third generation of LG SUPER UHD TV lineup featuring Nano Cell technology will render the most realistic images possible, creating highly nuanced, accurate colors while enabling wider viewing angles. All of LG’s new models offer Active HDR with Dolby Vision allowing for multiple HDR formats, granting users access to the full spectrum of high-quality HDR content. And with the latest version of LG’s intuitive webOS smart TV platform, powerful audio capabilities coupled with the thin, aesthetically pleasing design of every new model, customers will have no trouble finding the perfect TV model to fit their needs and expectations.”

Nano Cell LCD displays offer a technological advantage by employing uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colors that can be viewed from wider angles than other TVs. Ideal for large, high-resolution TVs, LG SUPER UHD TVs with Nano Cell deliver consistent colors at wider viewing angles with virtually no color difference for viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degree angle.

Nano Cell achieves such impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. These light absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new LCD displays to filter distinct colors with much greater precision, rendering each color exactly as it was intended by the original content producer. For example, the color green on conventional TVs can blend with other color wavelengths – such as yellow or blue – causing the color to fade and take on yellowish or cyan hues. LG Nano Cell dramatically reduces instances of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues. Nano Cell technology also reduces on-screen light glow to maintain high picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient lighting.

The partnership with Technicolor enhances the already impressive color reproduction technologies of LG’s 4K TVs to deliver the most vivid colors to consumers. Home movie lovers will benefit from Technicolor’s renowned color science, applied in the majority of Hollywood premium content, through Technicolor Expert Mode, which is designed to deliver the most accurate colors possible in the new models.

Furthermore, LG’s new Nano Cell TVs use improved ULTRA Luminance technology to deliver brighter, crisper image highlights. With support for BT.2020 and the ability to render over one billion possible colors, every new TV is equipped with Active HDR and Dolby Vision, allowing for display of next generation HDR content that has been designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail. Active HDR allows the TV to process the HDR picture frame-by-frame and inserts dynamic data where needed. This process allows the TV to offer the best picture to the viewers, whether the original HDR content contains dynamic, static or no metadata at all.

The new lineup also supports a variety of HDR technology, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and is ready to support the Advanced HDR by Technicolor. This versatility is compounded by the new HDR Effect feature which raises image quality for SDR content. With the HDR Effect feature, SDR images are processed frame-by-frame to improve brightness in specific areas, enhance contrast ratios and render more precise images.

The implementation of the latest webOS Smart TV platform helps make LG’s entire lineup of premium TVs incredibly user-friendly. LG webOS 3.5 is equipped with enhancements for easier control and faster access when using the improved Magic Remote and the new Magic Link feature. Viewers can instantly access their favorite services such as Netflix and Amazon by pressing a single button on the remote, tapping into a wide variety of entertaining 4K programming. The new Magic Link button provides a quick gateway for finding favorite content and accessing information about the actors and characters on screen. And with the enhanced Magic Zoom, viewers can enlarge and record any part of the screen they wish to see close up. Connecting the TV to a mobile phone or PC with a USB cable allows one to enjoy eye-popping 360-degree VR content. Using Magic Remote, viewers can move the scene in any direction or zoom in and out using the scroll wheel to view more or less details.

“Our 2017 SUPER UHD TV lineup with LG’s proprietary Nano Cell technology is a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience to a level unlike any other,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

