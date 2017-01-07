The Moka360 is the second crowdfunding campaign from Mokacam launched on Indiegogo. Previously the company designed the Mokacam 4k Camera, also funded on IndieGogo.

Moka360 is a VR Ready 360 camera that features built-in stitching, rotate stabilization, live streaming, and 2k 360 video at the click of a button. Just like the Mokacam 4k Camera, Moka360 features the signature magnetic mount to easily mount Moka360 to any metal surface without docks, screws, or stands. Mokacam is known for launching a very successful campaign on Indiegogo for Mokacam 4k Camera which received over $1 Million USD in crowdfunding.

“We have designed Moka360 for everyone. Our industrial design team was razor focused on creating a device that anyone can use to get 360 degree video at the click of a button,” said Raymond Wang, Mokacam Founder and Lead Designer. The campaign for Moka360 launched on November 9th 2016 and the perks start at an affordable price of $99 USD for the first 100 supporters of the 360 camera. Other perks include an accessory package with waterproof case, magnet pod, carrying case, and another package with VR headset, selfie stick, and wireless remote. They ship worldwide.

The man behind the project is Raymond Wang, who has 11 years of experience in the electronics industry and worked as Product Director for Huawei, 3Com, and HP. He holds a MS degree from the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He founded Mokacam in 2014 and put forward the conception of the 1st generation Mokacam in 2015.

With a retail price of $199, the for Moka360 compares favorably with similar products in the market, in terms of specifications, and is compatible with your Android and Apple smartphone. The first models, for backers, will start to ship in March 2017.

The project is supported by Crowdcreate, which based out of Los Angeles, CA. Crowdcreate is a growing community of technology enthusiasts and early adopters to enable and empower makers with feedback, ideas, and financial support. According to Ivan Kan, founder of Crowdcreate, the company is “a crowdfunding accelerator, helping to bring new ideas to life through crowdfunding. Our company has helped raise over $4M USD in crowdfunding”.

