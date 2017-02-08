If 360 video or Virtual Reality are areas that interest you, then the software from Mettle might be worth trying, especially as there is a demo version available.

Although there is some uncertainty about what Virtual Reality will represent in the future, the truth is that 2017 is still a period where the area continues to expand, with more content creators involved with 360/VR filmmaking, production and post production. Even if 360 video and VR will not become “the thing” many suggested it would develop into, it will be a new segment available, meaning there will always be interest in tools for the different parts of the tridimensional adventure. That’s where the offer from Mettle fits in.

The interest in 360 and VR led to the production of new software, which is evolving as new options and needs are found. That explains why filmmakers are clamoring for software tools that mirror familiar workflows and that also have the technical sophistication to handle complex, difficult to manage 360 footage. Mettle says that “these new offerings, as well as the entire Skybox 360 Suite, are designed to address these issues, and in an affordable, accessible way.”

Mettle Skybox 360 VR/360 Transitions 2 effectively expands Mettle’s Skybox 360 Suite, which is an entire collection of cinematic post production tools for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro artists. Mettle’s new transitions are easily applied by dropping them directly on adjoining clips of equirectangular footage on the Premiere Pro timeline. Designed specifically for 360 footage, the transitions automatically and properly distort to appear correctly in the 360 format.

Skybox 360/VR Transitions 2 are fully customizable, and include drag-and-drop light rays, chroma leaks, light leaks, and spherical blurs. They are also easy to adjust, with controls to manage each transition to your preference. Furthermore, they are designed with support for equirectangular format, mono 2:1, or stereo 1:1 over-under.

Mettle Skybox 360/VR Transitions 2 is available as a stand-alone product, or as part of the Skybox 360 Suite of cinematic 360/VR production tools.

Transitions 2 expands, as mentioned above, the Suite from Mettle. Recently launched, the Skybox 360 Suite includes several products designed to offer a comprehensive VR//360 post production workflow:

Skybox Post Effects

Skybox Studio V2

Skybox VR Player

Skybox VR/360 Tools

Skybox 360 360/VR Transitions 1 and 2

Skybox 360/VR Transitions 2 are available immediately and are priced at $149.00 USD for new customers. Transitions 2 is also included in Mettle Skybox Suite, and is available as a free upgrade to existing customers. Follow the link for more information, or to purchase Transitions 2.

Mettle Skybox Suite is also available immediately and is priced at $499.00 USD. For more information on the suite, to see product demos and tutorials hosted by 360/VR industry influencers and filmmakers, visit Mettle’s website.