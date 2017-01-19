Metabones Intros Cine Style Positive Locking EF – E Mount Adapter

On its fifth anniversary of introducing the original Metabones Smart Adapter, Metabones announced four new products. The four are EF – E Cine Smart Adapter, EF – E Cine Speed Booster ULTRA, EF – E Smart Adapter V, and the EF – E Speed Booster ULTRA II

The big new feature is the positive locking EF lens mount, which acts much like a PL mount. This allows one to firmly lock the lens in place allowing less movement between the lens and camera body. Metabones is calling this positive lock feature “CINE.” When you read EF – E Cine Smart Adapter and EF – E Cine Speed Booster ULTRA you can be safe to know these two offer positive locking. This locking feature is especially useful when a shooter is using a remote follow focus and the unit’s motor can yield quite a bit of torque necessary to throw focus on stiffer lenses.

According to Metabones, the 4 new products will be equipped with a rubber gasket to protect the dust and moisture damage. A LED will indicate the adapter’s operation mode, optical image stabilization operation, and communication status. And, there will be a dedicated switch controlling in-body image stabilization (IBIS) on Sony cameras equipped with SteadyShot INSIDE.

EF to E CINE Speed Booster ULTRA and EF to E Speed Booster ULTRA II feature the same world-renowned Speed Booster ULTRA optics by Caldwell Photographic and WB Designs that make lenses brighter, wider and sharper.

EF to E CINE Smart Adapter will be available in February 2017 for around $449. The EF to E CINE Speed Booster ULTRA will be offered at the same time for $699. Availability and pricing of EF to E Smart Adapter V and EF to E Speed Booster ULTRA II are to be determined.

Metabones Product Specification

Product name (model number):

Canon EF-E mount T CINE Speed Booster ULTRA (MB_SPEF-E-BT3)

Dimension / Weight (H:91cm W:88cm D:26.5cm / 242g), Suggested Retail Price USD699

Canon EF-E mount T CINE Smart Adapter (MB_EF-E-BT6)

Dimension / Weight (H:91cm W:88cm D:31cm / 207g), Suggested Retail Price USD449

Canon EF-E mount T Speed Booster ULTRA II (model number MB_SPEF-E-BT3)

Dimension / Weight (TBD), Suggested Retail Price TBD

Canon EF-E mount T Smart Adapter (MB_EF-E-BT5)

Dimension / Weight (TBD), Suggested Retail Price TBD

New key features

CINE models feature a new positive-lock EF lens mount. (Patent pending)

Rubber gasket protects E-mount connection from dust and moisture.

Compatible with Sony FS7 Mark II camera

Status notification LED light

Dedicated switch controls in-body image stabilization (IBIS)

Electronic features

Fast contrast-detect AF on all E-mount cameras.

Phase-detect autofocus support on A7RII, A7II, A6300 and A6500.

Smooth iris support with the latest Canon (2009+), Tamron (SP series 2013+) and Sigma (2016+) lenses

Supports 5-axis in-body image stabilization of A7II, A7RII, and A7SII. (Distance information from lens required; 3-axis IBIS if lens does not transmit distance information.)

Powered by camera body. No external power source required.

Aperture control from the camera body.

Custom function button assignable to more than 50 functions on A7 series and A6300/A6500.

High-performance 32-bit processor and efficient switched-mode power supply.

Supports image stabilization (IS) lenses.

Supports electronic manual focusing (e.g. EF 85/1.2L II and discontinued EF 50/1.0L)

EXIF support (focal length, aperture, zoom range)

Distance and zoom display on VG and FS series camcorders, A7 series and A6300/A6500 (lens with distance information support required).

Auto magnify (lens with distance information support required)

Auto “APS-C Size Capture” on full-frame cameras.

Optical (Speed Booster models only*) /Mechanical Features

Increase maximum aperture by 1 stop.*

Increase MTF.*

Makes lens 0.71x wider.*

Advanced 5-element/4-group optical design incorporating ultra-high index tantalum-based optical glass by Caldwell Photographic in the USA (patent).*

Felt material flocked inside the opening to reduce internal reflection.

The tripod foot is detachable and compatible with Arca Swiss, Markins, and Photo Clam ball heads.

