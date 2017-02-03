Lume Cube introduced its new light modifying system, a form-fitting aluminum housing and three Magnetic Diffusion Filters. The kit will be available in March but you can pre-order it now. And look at other new filters, grids and diffusers available to use with the Light-House.

The Lume Cube Light-House is the starting platform for expanded adventures with your Lume Cube. The Lume Cube slides snuggly into the housing and is secured by clamping closed. The Light-House uses strong magnets that allow you to place one or more filters over the light source to control the level of light diffusion that you need. The front lip ensures the filter fits snuggly in place and can not be knocked off the front of the housing during use.

The kit, available in March, costs $49.99 and includes the housing and three Magnetic Diffusion Filters:

810 Diffusion 1 (Y=43%)

Strongest diffusion

Approx. equivalent 216 White Diffusion

Strong diffusion

Approx. equivalent 416 White Diffusion

Medium diffusion

Approx. equivalent 250 White Diffusion

While having the means to diffuse light with the Lume Cube is great, the collection of filters does not stop there. With delivery estimated to March, the RGBY Kit comes with the four basic color gels (Red, Green, Blue, Yellow). Also in March another kit arrives, one that will probably interest a lot of people, the CTO 4 Pack. Perfect for shooting in different environments, the CTO (Color Temperature Orange) 4 Pack comes with 4 different warming gels which allow you to adjust the Lume Cube’s color temperature. The CTO warming gels available include:

806 Warm Amber 2 (Y=50.4%)

Filter for major warm up correction of cool white LED to Tungsten

807 Warm Amber 4 (Y=65.1%)

Filter for medium warm up correction of white LED to Tungsten

808 Warm Amber 6 (Y=75.4%)

Filter for correction of warm white LED to Tungsten

809 Warm Amber 8 (Y=79.7%)

Filter for fine correction of warm white LED to Tungsten

There is more, though. Expect to see a Honeycomb Pack with 2 different sized grids which allow you to alter the shape and intensity of light output from your Lume Cube.The last new product is the magnetic Diffusion Bulb pack. With it you’re able to soften the light output of the Lume Cube and create a unique and balanced throw of light.

For the gels Lume Cube partnered with Lee Filters, to build, says the company, “in their Zircon LED filters that last 200 times longer than standard lighting filters. Not only are Zircon filters longer-lasting than their standard counterparts, they’re sturdier, too.”

Manufactured using a 180-micron material, the new filters are more than double the thickness of a normal lighting filter. This makes them more durable and easy-to-use, adds Lume Cube.

