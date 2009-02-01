It’s my belief that the most under-rated skill in video production is lighting. If you know what you are doing, even an inexpensive camera can make impressive pictures (and of course, the reverse is also true – if you don’t know what you are up to, even a great camera can look terrible.) If you snoop around at sites like B&H Photo and Video, you’ll quickly discover that a professional lighting kit is no small expense; it is not uncommon for a single light to cost upwards of $500, and boxed kits are often over $2000. But don’t despair! A lot of the basic things you need to do a good job of lighting are doable with equipment can be bought for small money at your local lumberyard. (You’ll also be taking a few side trips too.) Let’s have a look around and see what’s available.

First and foremost, you are going to need electricity, and you’ll need it where the light is. Ergo, you need extension cords. It is a bad idea to skimp on these, since using an under-sized one is an invitation to fire. Extension cords are sorted by amperage carrying capacity, and the measure of that is wire gauge – literally, the thickness of the wires inside. I like to use 12-gauge extension cords, and if you can find one, a triple-head tap with a neon pilot light is a great find.

And of course, power strips are very useful as well as long as you don’t overload their (generally) 15-amp capacity.

How do you determine load? Easy, just use Ohm’s Law:

If your source is a 120-volt plug, and your light draws 500 watts, then 500w/120v=approximately 4.2 amps. Ergo, a 1000 watt light would draw about 8.4 amps.

Just for the record, most home power circuits are 15 amps. Don’t overload a circuit or you’ll be visiting the circuit breaker panel, which can be an exciting trip in itself. Luckily, today’s cameras are much more light-sensitive than those of even 10 years ago, so you can do a lot of good with even low-wattage lights.

What are you going to plug into your extension cord? Well, often you will need to light up a large space, like a background or such. A twin-head halogen worklight can make this job really easy.

And if you look around, sometimes you’ll find a gem like mine. It features a two-step dimmer (so each head can be either 250 or 500 watts), a 25-foot cable, and a ground-fault interrupter (VERY important) that doubles as a 2-socket extension box. These generally sell in the $50 – 75 range. You will likely want to modify the safety grids that cover the lights, as they tend to place shadows of their bars in annoying places. However, the grids also make great places to attach gels or filtering material. More on that later.

A cousin of the dual-head worklight is the halogen single worklight. These are generally 250 to 500 watts, nice and portable, and get hotter than you can imagine, so be careful with them! Of course, a light like this is only as good as where you can mount it. The one in the picture – which cost the princely sum of $15 – comes with a floor stand, a stake to jab it into the ground, and a spring clamp. That’ll come in handy when you build a light stand…later.

The best deal for a light you could actually point at a subject without melting them is the clamplight.

These come in several sizes and have a common Edison socket, so you can screw in lights of all kinds – incandescent, compact florescent, even spots or floods. They are quite inexpensive, often below $10 without a bulb. They have built-in reflectors, which intensify the light and help get the light where you want it and off of where you don’t, and allow for attachment of gels or diffusion with clothespins.





Other lumberyard essentials include good leather gloves, so you won’t be cutting your hands or burning them; a bucket of zip ties, which are essential in a million ways; Velcro cable ties, a great deal at 50 for $5; and a multi-tool, with pliers, a knife, screwdrivers, a saw and lots more. By the way, the knives in these tools are INCREDIBLY sharp. Ask me how I know. (And don’t forget to take the multi-tool off your belt or out of your camera bag when you get on an airplane. Ask me how I know that one, too.)

Before we leave the lumberyard, let’s make a light stand. By now, everyone has a 5-gallon plastic bucket lying around.

Get a bucket, a bag of quick-setting concrete, two pieces of 1 ½” galvanized steel pipe (pre-threaded, and in various lengths), a pipe flange, a tee and a joiner. You can probably see where this is going.

Paying attention to the mixing directions, mix the concrete in the bucket until it is about three-quarters full. Screw the pipe flange onto the end of one piece of pipe, and submerge the flange until it is flat on the bottom in the middle of the bucket. Wait until the concrete is set, and bingo! You have the base for a light stand. Where it goes from here is up to you. Add pieces of pipe to make the stand taller, or put a tee on the top with two shorter pieces of pipe to make a “tree.” Obviously, the base of the bucket is not broad, but as long as you use lightweight lights – like clamplights – and don’t get too far off the center of gravity, you will have a simple and usable light stand.

Now it is time to visit the crafts and sewing store. A lot of the art of lighting isn’t actually shining light directly on a subject, but bending and modifying light to do your will. And the tools to do this can be surprisingly basic. For example, if you are in need of a soft reflector, look no further than a sheet of white foamcore.

Note: It is VERY IMPORTANT to take lots of care with foamcore, because it WILL burn. However, when you bounce a light off of it, it can make a very pleasing fill on a subject. And if you want a more intense reflection, get a roll of aluminum foil at the grocery store, pull off enough foil to cover one side of the foamcore 1 ½ times, then crumple it up into a very tight ball. Uncrumple it so that the foil has very small wrinkles all through it, then tape the foil to the foamcore (or even a piece of cardboard.) You can also do reflection with those spring-loaded windshield car-cooling devices. I got one for $5; check out the price of the official reflectors.

While you are in the sewing store, ask the clerk to show you Pattern Tracing Material. A client of mine gave me a pile of this stuff, which seems to be some sort of woven polyester. What’s nice about it is that it makes a wonderful diffusion silk. What’s even nicer about it is that it will not burn (I held an open flame under a piece for over a minute and it didn’t even turn brown.) Obviously, you should test yours before hanging it on a light, but the cost is a tiny fraction of what you would pay for official “theatrical lighting silk.”

And finally, a stop at the grocery store will bring you the aforementioned aluminum foil (generic and heavy duty, please) and the single most useful tool in the lighting guy’s kit: Wooden clothespins. Buy a lot of them. And whatever you do, do NOT get plastic or metal clothespins! The smell of melting plastic is a scary thing on a shoot.

You are going to want to keep all this equipment in a case, and I use a fiberglass golf tube I bought at a sporting goods store for about $75. It even has wheels! Just let the lights cool before you put them in the case.

You have now assembled the basics of a Lumberyard Light Kit, but there are still some items you can’t readily acquire at your local stores that I consider essential. #1 is – and will always be – a roll of gaffers tape.

Gaffers tape is NOT – repeat, NOT – “duct tape.” Duct tape is plastic-backed, with oozy, icky adhesive. Gaffers tape is cloth-backed, comes in dozens of colors, and has adhesive that sticks to most anything and – if you are careful – will usually come off without damage to the surface.

Another thing you can’t usually buy locally is blackwrap. Basically, blackwrap is very heavy-duty aluminum foil with a black anodized coating. You can make barn doors with it, you can flag off stray reflections, you can slash it with a knife and create an impromptu cucoloris (“cookie”) for lighting a background with a pattern. Blackwrap is also one of those rare products that you can buy once and use forever – it doesn’t wear out.

Finally, if you want to use colored gels in your lighting, there are no real substitutes. Gels can be quite expensive, so treat them nicely and they will last a surprisingly long time. I keep mine rolled up in a heavy cardboard tube.

Got any other Lumberyard Lighting ideas? Let’s hear them!