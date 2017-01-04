High performance and the versatility to go outside the comforts of one’s living room to enjoy movies and TV programs anytime, anywhere, is the promise of the new laser projector from LG.

On show at CES 2017, in Las Vegas, the LG ProBeam, model HF80J, is ideal for the home cinema experience because it is equipped with an advanced laser engine that produces up to 2,000 lumens of brightness, enabling viewers to enjoy video content even in a bright room. The LG ProBeam has a slim, sleek design which makes it more portable thanks to its innovative I-shaped laser engine. Employing a compact standing-type design, LG developed the 2.1kg (4.6 pounds) ProBeam as the industry’s lightest Full HD laser projector in the brightness range of 2,000 lumens. In addition, the ProBeam’s classic look allows it to blend in with any interior décor.

With the innovative Sound Sync Adjustment, the LG ProBeam can be paired with any Bluetooth audio product such as an external speaker or headphones. What’s more, the LG ProBeam’s Wireless Mirroring feature takes advantage of Miracast to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. The unique four corner keystone and vertical auto keystone features allow consumers to find the best image setting and to balance images quickly and easily.

Consumers will have access to the growing number of streaming services and relevant programs according to their preferences via LG’s award winning webOS platform. In addition, LG’s Magic Remote Control allows for easy navigation of the webOS Smart TV interface. And with webOS, users can easily access the growing number of streaming services depending on location and availability. These dynamic features make it easier to enjoy movies in living rooms, to watch exciting sporting events in backyards, and to take the LG ProBeam even on camping trips. Or, to use it professionally to show filmed material to clients, anywhere.

“As a leader in LED projectors worldwide, LG is confident its experience in the home entertainment sector will make its first laser projector a hit with consumers,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG is proud to continue pioneering new ways to enhance the home cinema experience in dynamic ways.”

LG’s new laser projector will be on display at CES in Central Hall Booth #11100 from Jan. 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

