One of the most common effects that editors attempt to mimic, especially when working in 1080i, is that look of film. That gritty, organic look that really only comes when shooting on actual 35mm film stock. Well, the great thing about having third party effects at your disposal, is that a lot of the times, this look is something that you can create relatively easy, with a few effects, and a little bit of thought. One thing that I find a lot of editors do, is they over think things. When adding effects to their footage, they think they have to go extreme, to get the look that they want, when what they don’t realize is that a few minor adjustments to three or four effects, when added up, can really create the look they want, in a very, very short amount of time!

