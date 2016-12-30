Let’s Edit with Media Composer – ADVANCED – Recording Voice Overs

by Kevin P. McAuliffe December 30, 2016

I get a lot of tutorial ideas from questions that are sent to me via e-mail, as well as questions that I see asked via The Avid Editors of Facebook page, and there was one that caught my eye a little while ago, and it was about how to go about recording voice overs from an external USB microphone, directly into Media Composer to either have it as a clip that you can drop into your timeline, or as a direct to timeline record, almost like a commentary for a DVD or Blu-Ray.  Well, this lesson focuses on that, and if you work on longer format productions, this tutorial should really help you out!

Whether you’re going to be recording tons of dialogue for a documentary, or you’d like to record voice over to something you have in your timeline, the process is pretty straight forward, once you know the tools you need to use.

Get Started Fast with Media Composer for Adobe Editors — Part 3

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

