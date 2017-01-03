Learning to be Creative

Ideas to nurture your latent creative spark

by Chris and Trish Meyer January 03, 2017 Post Production, Production, PVC Experts

As motion graphics artists, we often have editors volunteered that they don’t think of themselves as being creative (despite working in the field of storytelling). This can be particularly distressing when they are asked to take on more and more of the graphic chores of a project.

As a half-German Virgo engineer, Chris in particular doesn’t buy the idea that you either born creative or not – it is something that can be learned, or at least improved through study and practice. Indeed, he put together a ~50 minute webinar on the subject for Movilola.com (a great resource themselves) a couple of years ago; we’d like to share it again as a way to help you kick off a new year of improving your personal craft.

In this webinar, Chris moves from a study creativity released by Adobe, to reviewing basic design concepts, to putting them to work in quick tutorials in After Effects. He recommends books on color (including a quick demo of Adobe Color – then known as Kuler), and lays out a variety of actions that can help unlock creativity, from studying to creative play to taking better care of yourself. He deals with the subject of creative stealing, and ends by talking about how both of us have made a move into fine art – still using the tools we create motion graphics with – as an antidote to dealing with clients. Enjoy:

‘Learn to be Creative’ Resource Links

There’s a number of links mentioned throughout the webinar; we collected them below as clickable links in the order they appear in the video:

Adobe State of Create Study

book: The Simple Secret to Better Painting

book: The End of Print

Meetup web site

Liquid Abstracts stock footage library

Nature Abstracts stock footage library

Promax/BDA schedule of upcoming conferences

motion conference

motion graphics web site lists:

Steve Jobs interview snippet on “great artists steal”

CNET article expanding the on Jobs quote above

 

Fruitopia commercials

Simptopia promo

Artscrawl Albuquerque

visiting MOMA

visiting MOCA

International Folk Art Museu

VJs on YouTube

Belief’s The Common Desk video (essential viewing)

book: Expressive Drawing

Chris Meyer art site

Trish Meyer art site


Chris and Trish Meyer

Chris and Trish Meyer

Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, HBO, PBS, and TLC; in opening titles for several movies including Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley; at trade shows and press events for corporate clients ranging from Apple to Xerox; and in special venues encompassing IMAX, CircleVision, the NBC AstroVision sign in Times Square, and the four-block-long Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. They were among the original users of CoSA (now Adobe) After Effects, and have written the numerous books including “Creating Motion Graphics with After Effects” and “After Effects Apprentice” both published by Focal Press. Both Chris and Trish have backgrounds as musicians, and are currently fascinated with exploring fine art and mixed media in addition to their normal commercial design work. They have recently relocated from Los Angeles to the mountains near Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

