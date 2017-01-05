Photographers, videographers and musicians will appreciate the next generation of storage solutions from LaCie, with more speed, higher capacity and better compatibility—and best-in-class reliability.

Professionals who need to capture, edit and deliver their creative work require more efficient ways to manage the exponential increases in data, and LaCie went to Las Vegas to show what it prepared for 2017 and beyond.

First, the new LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C combines iconic Rugged toughness with USB-C compatibility and fast Thunderbolt speeds. Users can store even more footage, and so carry fewer devices, thanks to the industry-leading mobile HDD capacity up to 5TB. The LaCie Rugged features Seagate BarraCuda drives for best-in-class reliability and performance. In addition, the 1TB SSD version delivers speeds of up to 510MB/s1, a 30 percent increase over the previous SSD generation. With these speeds, creative professionals can transfer 100GB of content in about three minutes and enjoy more responsive photo library browsing in Adobe Lightroom.

Thanks to USB-C, the user can connect the LaCie Rugged drive to USB 3.0-compatible computers as well as to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 models. Plus, with an integrated Thunderbolt cable featuring compatibility with first-generation Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2, this LaCie Rugged drive can be used with more types of computers than any other storage solution on the market. Shock, dust, and water resistance means the LaCie Rugged drive is up for any adventure—from treks on Mount Everest to being overnighted across the country. The LaCie Rugged drive is also bus-powered for complete mobility and is backed by a three-year limited warranty.

Also at CES 2017, LaCie show the new LaCie d2 Thunderbolt 3, which is a great companion to limited-capacity SSD-based laptops and all-in-one computers to expand storage up to 10TB for professional bandwidth-intensive creative applications. Featuring Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 speeds through the USB-C port, the new LaCie d2 drive performs great on late-model laptops such as the new MacBook Pro—as well as on USB 3.0 computers. With industry-best capacities of up to 10TB the LaCie d2 drive can easily store large photo and video projects. It features a Seagate BarraCuda Pro 7200RPM hard disk drive for industry-leading performance and reliability.

Featuring speeds of up to 240MB/s1, a ten percent improvement over the previous generation, photographers can spend less time moving files from camera cards into Adobe Lightroom. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports mean the user can daisy chain dual 4K displays, a single 5K display or up to six total LaCie d2 drives—all through a single cable connected to their computer. It’s even possible to power a compatible laptop such the latest MacBook Pro through a USB-C port. That’s one less cable cluttering up the desktop. The LaCie d2 is also backed by a five-year limited warranty, the most generous in the industry.

The new LaCie Rugged drive will come in 2TB, 4TB and 5TB HDD and 500GB and 1TB SSD capacities starting at $249.99. The new LaCie d2 drive will come in 6TB, 8TB and 10TB capacities starting at $429.99. The LaCie Rugged and LaCie d2 drives will be available at LaCie resellers worldwide this quarter.

