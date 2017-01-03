The new DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (GT) is the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive. It can store up to 130 hours of Full HD video or 256 thousand photos from a 24 MP camera.

Kingston Digital, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, announced today that at CES 2017, it will have on show the new DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (GT), the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers up to 2TB of storage space and USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) performance.

The next generation in Flash drive performance, USB 3.1 Gen 1 is the next major revision to the Universal Serial Bus (USB). It offers the same ease-of-use and plug-and-play capabilities as previous generations of USB technologies – with a 10X performance increase and better power management.

Power users will have the ability to store massive amounts of data in a small form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video on a single 2TB drive, says Kingston. The company adds that “DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance. Its compact size gives the tech enthusiast or professional user an easily portable solution to store and transfer their high capacity files. For more information please see below or refer to the following reference table for storage capacities.

“At Kingston, we push the limits of what’s possible,” said Jean Wong, Flash business manager. “With the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, we empower users to increase their data storage mobility in a highly manageable form factor. This is a terrific follow up to our 1TB drive released in 2013 and by doubling the capacity, users can store and carry even larger amounts of data easily.”

Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS v.10.9.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+, Chrome OS, the DataTraveler Ultimate GT ships in February and will be available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It is backed by 5-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information, visit www.kingston.com.

