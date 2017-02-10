With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Jakob Owens about his work. This is what he said:

What inspires you?

Jakob Owens: A little bit of everything. It can be as simple as a painting or a picture I come across on the internet. Someone else’s video work or editing style, and even a landscape as I’m driving around the city or traveling.

Inspiration for me, can come from anything and hit me at any moment. Although, typically I get my greatest ideas and inspiration when I’m working out in the gym. For me, there’s something about physically working my body and mind that draws out my best ideas creatively.

Why did you choose this field?

Jakob Owens: I’ve always loved making videos. As a kid, I would run around the house and neighboorhood filming literally everything and anything. From playing basketball outside, hot wheels car shows, our own espy show, monster movies you name it, we filmed it! That passion carried over through my life as I grew up and I decided I wanted to be a Filmmaker and make videos and films for a living!

How does Filmtools help you?

Jakob Owens: Filmtools is great because they have all the necessary pieces of gear and equipment I need to shoot all of my projects. They’re also always so friendly and helpful anytime I need anything.

What’s the coolest project you’ve been involved in?

Jakob Owens: Wow, it’s hard to choose. One moment that stands out is a music video I directed for Jesse McCartney when I had moved to LA at the age of 22. It was my first “Big Budget” video, and I got to work with and direct a video for who was essentially the Justin Bieber of my era when I was growing up.

It was not only an incredible learning experience for me, but it was also just a blast to work with and collaborate with someone as humble and cool as Jesse. That video went on to play in malls, movie theaters, and Targets across the country. It was always cool to be tweeted or messaged by random fans that they had just seen my video play while they were eating lunch at their local mall food court in Minnesota. That video and experience will always be one to remember.

Do you have any projects coming up that we can promote?

Jakob Owens: I’ve currently released a Travel film “The Caribbean” which was filmed over a 7-day cruise. I’ll be spending a lot more time this year working on Cinematic Travel Videos outside of the music video/commercial/narrative work I do.

I also have a short film I just wrote and directed called “Roadside”. It’s a short thriller that takes place in one long drawn out take. I’m pretty excited about that. That film is currently in post-production, but once it’s finished we will be posting it to my youtube channel.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Jakob Owens: I never leave without my Canon 1D X Mark II. It’s the perfect blend of camera for photo and video. I never have to bring multiple cameras anywhere because that beast can handle both options like a pro. It ensures me that I never miss a moment when I’m on the road, working, or just out and about.

Where can people follow you on social?

Jakob Owens: People can follow me on Twitter and Instagram @JakobOwens and also make sure to follow my Youtube account “TheBuffNerds” where I post a lot of my music video work, tutorials, travel videos, BTS videos and so on!

