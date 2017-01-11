The January meeting at the LAPPG is a unique opportunity to learn about sound from two of the most respected names in the industry of make believe.

The meeting takes place at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, 1714, 21st Street, in Santa Monica, with doors opening at 7pm. How to get the most bang four your sound buck!

According to information provided by the organizers, the first panel, “How to get the most bang four your sound buck!”, will have Victoria Rose Sampson helping the audience with an exploration of post sound discussing the various layers that create soundtracks. She will also discuss the importance of good location recording and how, if done incorrectly, can add significant costs in post.

In her 40-year career, Vickie has worked on some fantastic films including, Donnie Darko, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Speed, from which she will share with us scenes from her work on this Academy Award winning film. Specifically, she will take us through how she recreated the sound for the unforgettable bus scenes where she really worked her audio magic!

This is an amazing opportunity to learn from someone who has an incredible amount of experience including the 25 years she worked alongside her mother, Kay Rose, the first woman to win an Oscar for sound (The River). In addition to own her impressive sound career, Vickie is currently directing films including her current project Shelby’s Vacation.

For the second half of the meeting, the theme is “Supervising sound: the art of putting it all together”. Supervising Sound Editor Mandell Winter will lead a discussion on the workflow and approach used on the feature film, The Magnificent Seven. He will take the audience through starting the project early, meeting and interviewing foley artists and mixers, the process of creating a library for the editors, recording black powder guns as well as some early loop group elements and working with changes, predubs and final mixing in ProTools with S6. This is a great chance to get the inside scoop on what it takes to create the soundscape for a big budget Hollywood action film.

Mandell Winter has contributed his talents as a sound supervisor and editor to more than 70 feature films. His most recent project was the Netflix Original Series The OA. Other notable credits in addition to The Magnificent Seven include True Detective: Season 2 and Southpaw. Winter studied film production at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and began his career at The Post Group. He became a sound editor at Technicolor and further refined his skills with Wildfire Studios. Mandell is currently working on a feature at Sony.

